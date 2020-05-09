CLOSE
Andre Harrell
Andre Harrell Has Passed Away At 59 Years Old

Posted May 9, 2020

The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Andre Harrell was found dead at his apartment Friday evening at age 59, according to a tweet from journalist Roland Martin. His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Andre Harrell’s legacy in music runs deep from his beginnings at the irst half of the hip hop duo Dr. Jeckyll & Mr. Hyde, founding the record label, Uptown Records to president/CEO of Motown Records.

Harrell was an urban entertainment icon and culture creator who paved the way for many including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Heavy D., Al B. Sure, and more.

Story developing.

