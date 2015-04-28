#BlackLivesMatter , baltimore , Baltimore protests
Baltimore Reacts To The Freddie Gray Case [PHOTOS]

Posted April 28, 2015

1. Fire erupts

Fire erupts

2. After being pepper sprayed

After being pepper sprayed

3. Injured man

Injured man

4. Smoke condition

Smoke condition

5. Mondawmin Mall clash

Mondawmin Mall clash

6. Mowdamin Mall

Mowdamin Mall

7. Lining up to mourn Freddie Gray

Lining up to mourn Freddie Gray

8. Grieving

Grieving

9. New Shiloh Baptist Church

New Shiloh Baptist Church

10. Honk for Justice

Honk for Justice

11. Police in riot gear confront protesters

Police in riot gear confront protesters

12. Police in motion

Police in motion

13. Confronted

Confronted

14. Facing down

Facing down

15. On the ground

On the ground

16. Atop a car

Atop a car

17. Remembering Freddie Gray

Remembering Freddie Gray

18. Black Lives Matter

Black Lives Matter

19. Marching to police station

Marching to police station
