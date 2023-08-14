BEY-T-L! Beyoncé Says Atlanta Wins Her Renaissance Tour ‘Mute War’

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

BEY-T-L, stand up! The Beyhive was present and ready to win Beyoncé’s “mute war” at her Atlanta stop on the Renaissance Tour. Fans have been practicing their silence to defeat the previous cities as Beyoncé’s highly successful Renaissance World Tour continues. Check out what Atlanta fans had to say about the show and taking home the win inside.

The Renaissance Tour #MuteChallenge appears to have started at the beginning of the world tour in Stockholm. During Beyoncé’s song “Energy,” the beloved artist sings, “Big wave in the room, the crowd gon’ move / Look around, everybody on mute.” It’s at that time, Beyoncé and her backup singers freeze for a few seconds and signal the crowd to go mute by putting a finger over their lips.

Beyoncé’s loyal Beyhive don’t take challenges lightly. Fans have made the challenge a full on competition to see who can be the quietest at each of her shows. They have even gone on to share countless videos on social media and handing out cards with specific instructions at concerts to make sure their cities are on one accord.

The dedication is real.

At the first of three Atlanta tour stops on Friday night (Aug. 11), Beyoncé ensured the crowd that they had one the #MuteChallenge. Though her Renaissance Tour social media pages nor her website mention the city as the official winner of the challenge, she definitely says it right away.

On Aug. 7, the website posted that the crowd at her Washington, D.C., was the actual “Mute War” winner.

Beyoncé’s Atlanta hive thinks it’s time for some updates!

The singer’s tour is scheduled to wrap on Sept. 27 in New Orleans. Until then, she has several cities lined up including Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Dallas.

The Renaissance World Tour has been extremely successful so far. So much so, that the singer’s tour has become the highest-grossing tour ever, replacing her own Formation World Tour. It’s expected to earn $500 million plus by the end of the tour, according to Billboard magazine.

Beyoncé gears up for one more stop in Atlanta tonight (Aug. 14). Will the city leave undefeated?

Check out what fans from her Atlanta tour stop had to say about the show below:

