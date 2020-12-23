CLOSE
Holiday Movies
15 Holiday Movies Perfect For Black Families

Posted December 23, 2020

Today (December 23) is National Christmas Movie Marathon Day! It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A time to snuggle up with your family and binge light-hearted holiday movies that will make you laugh and cry all in one sitting.

According to NationalToday.com, a lot of Christmas movies started out as short films: “The world’s first Christmas movie was a silent short made in 1898, titled ‘Santa Claus.’ Directed by George Albert Smith and at just over a minute long, this was the first time that Santa Claus graced the screens. The film was about two children who are eagerly waiting for Santa Claus to make his appearance but are ordered to sleep. During the night, Santa slides down the chimney and leaves presents for the children. With jump cut scenes, double exposure, and superimposition, the short movie was ahead of its time. Following a couple of adaptations of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and a few war centred Christmas flicks, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ was a breakthrough Christmas movie in 1946.”

Check out some of our favorite holiday movies below!

15 Holiday Movies Perfect For Black Families  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1. The Last Holiday

2. The Preacher’s Wife

3. The Best Man Holiday

4. Annie

5. The Wiz

6. Friday After Next

7. This Christmas

8. A Madea Christmas

9. Black Nativity

10. Dear Secret Santa

11. The Perfect Holiday

12. Almost Christmas

13. Miss Me This Christmas

14. The Holiday Calendar

15. My One Christmas Wish

