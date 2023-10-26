Black Hollywood Pays Homage To Richard Roundtree aka “Shaft”

The passing of the iconic actor Richard Roundtree, best known as the Black action hero Shaft, has elicited numerous tributes from the best of Black Hollywood online.
On Tuesday night (October 24), Richard Roundtree, the beloved actor best known for playing the cultural-defining detective John Shaft in Gordon Parks’ Shaft passed away at his home in Los Angeles, California after a brief bout with pancreatic cancer. He was 81 years old.
Before taking on the role that he would come to be identified with, Roundtree was an established model and an equestrian athlete. After starring as Shaft in two more movies and a short-lived television series after the blockbuster debut in 1973, the New Rochelle, New York native would go on to have a robust career in film and TV with memorable roles on Netflix’s Family Reunion and Cherish The Day on OWN.
As news of his passing spread, many notable figures from Black Hollywood offered up their tributes and reminiscences of Roundtree online. These included those who worked with him such as Samuel L. Jackson, who would take up the mantle of John Shaft in two movies with Roundtree also starring. “Richard Roundtree, The Prototype, The Best To Ever Do It!! SHAFT, as we know it is & will always be His Creation!!,” he wrote in a post on Instagram which featured him, Roundtree, and Jessie T. Usher in the 2019 sequel. He would later add another tribute on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Actress and author Gabrielle Union also honored the actor who played her father on the hit BET series Being Mary Jane. “Working with Richard Roundtree was a dream. Getting to hang with him & our Being Mary Jane family was always a good ass time with the best stories & laughs,” Union wrote in her X post. “He was ALWAYS the coolest man in the room with the BEST vibes & ppl would literally run over to come see him. He was simply the best & we all loved him.”
We’ve collected some of the tributes below in honor of Richard Roundtree, including those from the family of the late music legend Isaac Hayes.
1. Samuel L. Jackson
2. Gabrielle Union
3. Issac Hayes
The account for the late legend posted a photo of the two, with the caption: “The Hayes family would like to share our sadness with the loss of Richard Roundtree, a true icon. His legendary role as SHAFT, transcended the screen, defining an era. Rest in power, Richard.”
4. Sheryl Lee Ralph
The Emmy Award-winning actress wrote: “When I was a teenager I used to dream about growing up to meet Richard Roundtree. I did and what a wonderful human being.”
5. Carl Weathers
Veteran actor Carl Weathers offered his condolences to Roundtree.
6. Rachel True
The actress best known for her roles in Half Baked and The Craft spoke about working with Roundtree early in her career.
7. Leon
8. Cheo Hodari Coker
The writer and creator of the Luke Cage Netflix series expressed his sadness at the loss of Roundtree.
9. Pam Grier
The legendary actress offered up a farewell to her friend.