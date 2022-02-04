Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to release everyone from the Valentine’s Day shackles of teddy bears and roses. Before you look at this article sideways, hear me out. There’s nothing wrong with gifting your sweetie those traditional items, but adding a creative spin allows you to stand out with a thoughtful gift. Thankfully, Black brands know a thing or two about creating unique products that catches the eye and the heart.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

National Love Day falls right under the Black History Month umbrella, so it’s only right to spend your coins in the community while putting a smile on your loved one’s face. Think of it as pledging your love to your sweetheart and Black business, especially since Wallet Hub reports that consumers spend over $23.9 billion each year on gifts. In other words, it’ll be a crime to not #BuyBlack for Love Day.

With Valentine’s Day less than two weeks away, it’s time to act fast. Whether you’re looking to make a lasting impression on your Valentine or are simply committed stepping outside of the box, you’ve come to the right place. From an affirmation deck of Love Notes to African artisanal chocolates, this list will add extra sweetness to your Love Day festivities. Without further ado, here are 8 Black-owned business with Valentine’s Day picks you need to shop!

Happy Love Day folks!

8 Black-Owned Brands To Shop For Valentine’s Day 2022 And Beyond was originally published on hellobeautiful.com