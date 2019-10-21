Halloween is right around the corner and of course, the folks over at black-ish are killing it!

While last year was all about Wakanda, this year’s episode “Everybody Blames Raymond” is all about the ladies. Tracee Ellis Ross’ Rainbow is giving us “Ladies First” with her Queen Latifah costume and Marsai Martin’s Diane is giving us “Single Ladies” with Beyoncé.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In addition to these looks, Dre (Anthony Anderson), Bow and baby Devante give us their best rendition of Alladin and Princess Jasmine.

“Our family pride themselves on staying on trend for their Halloween costumes,” black-ish executive producer and showrunner Courtney Lilly recently told Glamour. “The live-action Aladdin was such a big hit this year, it was an easy pick.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Oh, and Junior (Marcus Scribner) decides he is going as Professor Klump from Nutty Professor.

Take a sneak peek of the 6th episode of black-ish that drops on October 29:

Tracee Ellis Ross As Queen Latifah & Marsai Martin As Beyoncé Are A Halloween Mood 4 Eva was originally published on hellobeautiful.com