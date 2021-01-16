CLOSE
bow wow
HomePhotos

Just A Lil’ COVID-19: Bow Wow Performed In A Packed Club, Twitter Has Thoughts

Posted January 16, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Shad "Bow Wow" Moss Performs At Flamingo Go Pool In Las Vegas

Source: Mindy Small / Getty

While COVID-19 is still very much ravaging the nation, folks are going against the grain by ignoring the CDC guidelines. In Houston, Bow Wow performed inside a packed club with hardly a mask in sight.

We’re trying to get more intel on which club allowed this health hazard of a party and concert went down but from what we can tell, it looks like folks were packed inside the venue backs to butt cheeks. What is especially troubling is that beyond folks clearly ignoring the six-feet rule that has been suggested by health officials, the other barrier against infections in masks were not donned for the most part.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

A closer look at the video does reveal that a small handful of people had on masks but that has to be a miserable experience inside a hot, sweaty club.

There are two running thoughts here that we’re wrestling with. One, who knew that Shad Moss was still a draw that he could pack a club, and two, he had the spot jumping so apparently we’re the ones who didn’t know he had a fan base this large. No diss to Mr. Moss, we know he’s got some hits in the can but few would say he’s been burning up the charts in the last year or so.

Bow Wow has been catching a lot of heat in the news lately, this after the rapper was seen with a large group of people on a very tiny boat, sparking a flurry of slander from Twitter.

As one can assume, the latest clip of Bow Wow hosting a potential COVID-19 superspreader event in Houston has garnered some strong reactions from folks online. We don’t revel in kicking someone when they’re down but sometimes, it’s warranted in cases such as these.

We’ve got the best reactions from Twitter regarding Bow Wow’s ill-advised Houston jam below.

Photo: Getty

Just A Lil’ COVID-19: Bow Wow Performed In A Packed Club, Twitter Has Thoughts  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Hank Aaron, Baseball Legend & Home Run King,…

Aaron finished his career with 755 home runs and was revered as a hero and icon in Atlanta and beyond.
01.22.21
Read The Letter Kwame Kilpatrick Sent Trump Pleading…

Conspicuously missing from the commutation of Kwame Kilpatrick's prison sentence was any mention of the disgraced former Detroit mayor's letter…
01.22.21
Reversing Course: Joe Biden Signs Executive Actions Dissolving…

Biden's executive actions carry out the vision of his 100 day plan, and will also target underserved Black populations stressed…
01.21.21
‘The Hill We Climb’: Amanda Gorman’s Inauguration Poem…

Amanda Gorman, the nation's first youth poet laureate and youngest poet at a presidential inauguration, captivated the hearts of Americans…
01.21.21
Watch The Inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala…

Watch the historic inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
01.20.21
Hero Black Cop Eugene Goodman Curving VP Mike…

The hero cop who lured a violent group of white supremacists away from the corridors that safely hid lawmakers at…
01.20.21
Movement To Award Capitol Police Hero Eugene Goodman…

A movement is gaining steam to award U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman with the government's highest expression of national…
01.20.21
Trump Reportedly Set to Grant More Than 100…

Outgoing President Donald Trump is going out with a bang in more ways than one. Just when you thought he…
01.19.21
Howard University’s Drumline To Escort Joe Biden, Kamala…

The Howard University marching band's drumline will escort Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House during the virtual…
01.19.21
Melania Trump Can’t Plagiarize Michelle Obama’s Favorability Leaving…

Try as she may, there is at least one way in which Melania Trump cannot plagiarize her first lady predecessor…
01.19.21
Close