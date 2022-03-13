Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated March 2022)

See the full list below.
1. Barack Obama
2. R. Kelly Contracts COVID In NYC Jail, Speech Reportedly Impaired
3. Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi said, “I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s and it was extremely difficult,” she said. “My mom also tested positive for Covid. We’re all negative now, and thank God Manny and the kids and my dad were negative and remain negative. I’m so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted because I only had cold like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great honestly and it just goes to show”…. Read more here
4. LL Cool J Test COVID Positive & Cancels 2022 ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’
5. Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols
6. Eagles Head Coach, Nick Sirianni
7. Stephen A. Smith
8. Odell Beckham Jr.
9. Doja Cat
10. Keyshia Cole Loses Adoptive Father to COVID
Read Full Story: Keyshia Cole Loses Adoptive Father Due To COVID-19 Complications
11. Sixers, Joel Embiid
12. Sixers, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle
13. Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State & Military Leader Passes Away at 84
14. Wendy Williams
15. Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had Covid & Won’t Get Vaccine Until More Research
16. Ex-NBA Player Cedric Ceballos
17. Drake
18. Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Passes From COVID
19. DJ Khaled
20. Gospel Singer, Kelly Price
21. Baltimore Ravens QB, Lamar Jackson
22. Ellen DeGeneres
23. PA Governor Tom Wolf
24. Country Cookin’s Saudia Shuler Tests Positive For COVID-19
25. Singer Jeremih
26. Khloe Kardashian
