Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are learning more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus including in Hollywood, Politics, and the world of Sports.

See the full list below.

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated March 2022) was originally published on wrnbhd2.com