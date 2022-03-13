HomeCelebrity News

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated March 2022)

US-POLITICS-REID

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

As the days go by, more and more public figures are testing positive and/or dying from the coronavirus. Researchers are learning more about COVID-19, but unfortunately many from all walks of life have contracted the virus including in Hollywood, Politics, and the world of Sports.

See the full list below.

 

1. Barack Obama

2. R. Kelly Contracts COVID In NYC Jail, Speech Reportedly Impaired

3. Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi said, “I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year’s and it was extremely difficult,” she said. “My mom also tested positive for Covid. We’re all negative now, and thank God Manny and the kids and my dad were negative and remain negative. I’m so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted because I only had cold like symptoms, but I didn’t feel great honestly and it just goes to show”…. Read more here

 

4. LL Cool J Test COVID Positive & Cancels 2022 ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

5. Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Enters COVID Health & Safety Protocols

6. Eagles Head Coach, Nick Sirianni

7. Stephen A. Smith

8. Odell Beckham Jr.

9. Doja Cat

10. Keyshia Cole Loses Adoptive Father to COVID

Read Full Story: Keyshia Cole Loses Adoptive Father Due To COVID-19 Complications

11. Sixers, Joel Embiid

12. Sixers, Tobias Harris, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle

13. Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State & Military Leader Passes Away at 84

14. Wendy Williams

15. Nicki Minaj Reveals She Had Covid & Won’t Get Vaccine Until More Research

16. Ex-NBA Player Cedric Ceballos

17. Drake

18. Beyonce’s Former Bodyguard Passes From COVID

19. DJ Khaled

20. Gospel Singer, Kelly Price

21. Baltimore Ravens QB, Lamar Jackson

22. Ellen DeGeneres

23. PA Governor Tom Wolf

24. Country Cookin’s Saudia Shuler Tests Positive For COVID-19

25. Singer Jeremih

26. Khloe Kardashian

watch?v=ecCtZPJyDVw&feature=youtu

27. Trey Songz

28. NFL Star Cam Newton

29. President Donald Trump

30. Melania Trump

31. Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox

32. Natalie Nunn

33. Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish Source:Elton Anderson Jr.

34. Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt Source:Getty

35. Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson

36. Russell Westbrook

37. DL Hughley

38. Denver Nuggets Star Nikola Jokic

39. Dallas Cowboys Running Back Ezekiel Elliott

40. NBA Legend Patrick Ewing

41. Fred The Godson Dies Due To COVID-19

42. Eagles Super Fan Monty G “Babay Babay”

43. Von Miller

44. Karl-Anthony Towns Mother Jacqueline Cruz

45. Jackson Browne

46. Former NBA Player Jason Collins

47. John Prine

48. Ali Wentworth (Comedian/Actress, Formerly of In Living Color)

49. Adam Schlesinger, Fountains of Wayne co-founder

50. Singer Charlotte Lawrence

51. Actress Rachel Matthews (Voiced “Honeymaren” In Frozen 2)

52. “Power” Actress Debi Mazar

53. BeBe Winans , his mother & brother

54. Fred The Godson

55. Philadelphia Eagles Kicker Tom Dempsey

56. P!nk & Her Son Jameson

57. Rapper YNW Melly

58. “Lost” and “Hawaii Five-O” actor Daniel Dae Kim

59. “The Bachelor” star Colton Underwood

60. “Game of Thrones” star Kristofer Hivju

61. Designer Jenny Polanco

62. Rudy Gobert

63. Brooke Baldwin

64. Chris Cuomo

65. Ellis Marsalis Jr

66. Doris Burke

67. Slim Thug

68. Tom Hanks

69. Rita Wilson

70. Donovan Mitchell

71. President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonari

72. Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton

73. Olga Kurylenko

74. Idris Elba

75. Lucian Grainge

76. Kevin Durant

77. Sean Payton

78. Marcus Smart

79. Andy Cohen

80. Harvey Weinstein

81. Manu Dibango

82. Chef Floyd Cardoz

83. Prince Charles

84. Brad Jordan (Scarface)

