Cheating With Respect? NeNe Leakes Has ‘Rules’ To Infidelity That Sparked A Dating Debate

Even though monogamy is typically the name of the game when it comes to being in a committed relationship, the deceitful act of cheating has unfortunately become so commonplace that one might believe it’s actually part of the dating process.

But wait, could it be though?

Reality star Nene Leakes got many people talking this week after a viral Instagram Live session with famed reality TV producer Carlos King where she listed her “rules” when it comes to committing infidelity.

Slyly coined as “respectfully cheating,” the practice isn’t actually that rare at all in the grand scheme of things. Back in 2012 for example, our friends over at MadameNoire — Happy Black Women’s History Month over there, ladies! — posed a question to their readers based around advice that Chrissy Lampkin gave to Emily B. regarding her rocky relationship with Fabolous in the Season 2 finale of Love & Hip-Hop (“At The End of the Day”; 2/23/12). “A man is gonna do what he’s gonna do, but he needs to be smart enough and loyal enough for you to never see it or feel it,” Lampkin boldly said, going on to infamously add, “I’m not accepting and I’m not blind; I’m just realistic. I know that things happen, but you better not ever let me find out. Ever, ever, ever, ever.”

It appears NeNe adapts the same rhetoric as Chrissy, as she told Carlos, “If you’re going to cheat, you need to do it with respect.” In her words, she believes a sidepiece should stay within “50 feet” from the main woman and simply never approach the man in public altogether. Additionally, posting on social media is apparently a huge no-no. While it’s not clear if she’s making a reference to her current on-again/off-again significant other, Nyoneisela Sioh, she did follow-up after things started going viral by posting to her Instagram story, “If you are a side piece chick out here, I think you need to love yourself just a little bit more! Me…I am number 1 or NO number at all [sic].”

Take notes, pumpkin eaters!

Is there ever room for “respectful cheating” in a relationship, particularly yours? See what’s being said on social media below and let us know your thoughts as well:

Cheating With Respect? NeNe Leakes Has ‘Rules’ To Infidelity That Sparked A Dating Debate was originally published on blackamericaweb.com