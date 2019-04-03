CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing Lover’s Husband

Leave a comment

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for snake venom and black widow spiders online, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Lee, 39, and Tia Young, 43, are on trial in her husband’s killing. The two were having an affair at the time of George Young’s murder in November 2017. Lee, a family friend, had been living in the Young home for about two years. George Young was shot in the face and the chest as he came home from work late on Nov. 16.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In forensic searches of both defendants’ phones, police reportedly found Lee searching for things like, “black mamba venom” and “black widow breeding,”  Cpl. David Smith explained to jurors from the witness stand, the two animals being the most venomous snake and spider known to man.

Searches of the phones also reportedly uncovered emails from Tia Young to Lee discussing their relationship. Tia Young also saved multiple humorous and sexual memes and cartoons about affairs, Smith said. One cartoon featured a fortune teller telling a woman “Your husband will meet a violent end.” The woman replies: “Will I get convicted?”

See Also: True Story: One Woman Almost Dies From A Stroke After Bae Shows Her What Dat A1 Mouf Do

Tia Young reportedly kept up with news coverage of her husband’s killing, which Assistant District Attorney Richard Fern argued in court was an attempt to keep her cover story in line with the information police had publicly released.

Smith is expected to be questioned by the defendants’ attorneys beginning on Wednesday.

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing Lover’s Husband was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

cheating , lovers , Snake Venom , spiders

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Man Searched For Snake Venom, Spiders Before Killing…

In the weeks before George Young was shot to death on his front porch, Harvey Timothy Lee was searching for…
04.03.19
Trump Has A New Trick To Win The…

President Trump paraded several Black felons on stage during a press conference to promote his proposed second phase of the…
04.03.19
2 Fort Valley State University Students Killed Car…

Three women, including two Fort Valley State University students, were killed in a fiery weekend crash in Georgia. Students Precious…
04.02.19
SMH: 5 Ridiculous Facts About Equal Pay That…

We've still got a long ways to go.
04.02.19
Science Teacher Charged With Allegedly Pulling Student’s Hair

A Georgia science teacher is reportedly facing criminal charges after allegedly pulling a middle school student out of class by…
04.01.19
Woman Facing A Life Sentence For Raping Child

A Louisiana woman was convicted of rape and sexual battery Thursday for repeatedly abusing a child over several years along…
04.01.19
Mother Arrested After Neighbor Finds Naked 5-Year-Old Girl…

Thursday morning a Georgia man saw a 5-year-old girl running down the street toward him, naked and crying for her…
04.01.19
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Takes His Own Life After…

According to Smith, her boy was brutally bullied by classmates who wrote on his table to “kill himself” and who…
03.29.19
Calvin Desir Is The Second Survivor Of The…

A second survivor of the February 2018 Parkland mass shooting has committed suicide this week. According to the Miami Herald,…
03.28.19
Leaks Reveal Apple Is Dropping Powerbeats Pro Headphones…

In more Apple news, leaked images of the tech giant’s new “truly wireless” headphones called the Powerbeats Pro that could…
03.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close