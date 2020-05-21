CLOSE
cole sprouse , Terrence Howard
HomePhotos

White Actor Cole Sprouse Looks Like Terrence Howard, Twitter Confused Mayne

Posted May 21, 2020

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/VF20 / Getty

Cole Sprouse is a 27-year-old actor who came to fame playing Cody on Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and current portrays Jughead Jones on The CW’s Riverdale—and he’s a white guy. So Twitter was quite confused when photos of Sprouse appeared where he resembled Black actor Terrence Howard.

Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

It began yesterday (May 20), when Sprouse shared photos from a shoot with photographer Alex Hainer. Maybe it was the lighting or a tan, but homie damn sure looks like Lucious from Empire, just saying.

Twitter immediately took note, and started asking questions and cracking a whole lot of jokes. Because…this is what Twitter does, mayne.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

You can’t front, the resemblance is rather uncanny.

Cole Sprouse was named after singer Nat King Cole, but that doesn’t really matter here.

There is also a contingent of folk noting the Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio vibes. Peep some of the best reactions below.

White Actor Cole Sprouse Looks Like Terrence Howard, Twitter Confused Mayne  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14. Cole’s twin brother Dylan…doesn’t look like Terrance Howard, for now.

Latest
Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Charged With…

A third man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
05.22.20
That’s So Karen: White ’90 Day Fiancé’ Star…

Lisa Hamme took to Instagram Live to address accusations that she used racial slurs against her husband Usman Umar, an…
05.22.20
Arizona Gunman In Custody After He Films Himself…

20-year-old Armando Hernandez Jr. is now in custody after a shooting took place Wednesday (May 20) at Westgate Entertainment District…
05.22.20
Police Officer Handed Pink Slip For Saying It…

It's definitely not unfortunate this police officer lost his job for his racist comment.
05.22.20
NYC Mom Shows No Sympathy For Son Who…

A hard head makes a soft behind and college student Tarique Peters had to learn the hard way.
05.22.20
Arrest Made In Connection To Murder Investigation Of…

Georgia law enforcement authorities made an arrest on Monday which may be linked to the tragic deaths of Truvenia Campbell, 31,…
05.21.20
Johnson & Johnson Halting Sale Of Talcum Baby…

After decades of lawsuits and consumers claiming the talcum powder caused cancer, Johnson & Johnson has decided to discontinue sales…
05.21.20
Louisville Police Are Now Required To Wear Body…

Members of Louisville’s Metro Police Department will be required to wear body cameras after the death of Breonna Taylor, a decorated…
05.21.20
Video Surfaces Of A Cop Trying To Tase…

Arbery asked why the police are harassing him. The police officers felt threatened and started to draw there taser guns. 
05.19.20
Law Officials Are Looking For Answers After Two…

Georgia law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved in the tragic death of…
05.20.20
Close