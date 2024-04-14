Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Angel Reese hit the court this weekend—but not the way many have seen her do it over the past few months (or most of her college career). The Bayou Barbie was spotted on April 12 sitting courtside at the New York Knicks-Brooklyn Nets game.

Spoiler Alert: The future WNBA player looked fabulous.

Just three days before the WNBA draft, Angel Reese melts hearts at Madison Square Garden.

With the 2024 NCAA tournament and her esteemed college career behind her, Angel was all smiles at the packed game. She wore a brown see-through bodysuit with mock black tattoos sprawling across the sexy garment. The former LSU player accessorized her look with black and silver hooded stacked boots and a matching black leather purse.

RELATED: Basketball Star Angel Reese Scores Major Partnership With Reebok

Her hair was styled in a buss-down middle part. And, her face card was on permanent ‘do not decline’ with a natural beat.

Madison Square Garden lit up once cameras spotted the star college player. Angel, who officially enters the draft on Monday, April 15, posed with the peace sign for photographers and threw up hearts for fans.

Social media also started buzzing after pictures and videos of her courtside went viral. Some commenters even tried to guess what Angel was saying while at the game.

Courtside Cute: See some of our favorite celebrity courtside looks of all time.

The frenzy over Angel’s fit—and possible comments while at the game—exemplifies how celebrities, fashion, and basketball go together real bad. Basketball is not just a sport; it’s a cultural phenomenon, and courtside seats for A-listers are at the center of the excitement.

The coveted spots have become a buzzy area for Hollywood’s elite. One cute courtside outfit can make headlines, and fans gag over the who’s-who seen together kicking it and enjoying games.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Celebrates Easter With Family Sitting Courtside At The Knicks, See How Other Celebs Enjoyed The Holiday

Further, the impact of basketball on fashion – and vice versa – is undeniable. From iconic sneakers and funky streetwear brands to NBA star athlete attire and innovative fashion collabs, the two are a slam dunk.

In honor of Angel’s head-turning hardwood moment, we’ve pulled looks from some of our favorite celebs sitting courtside.

Keep scrolling to see more star-studded, sporty style.

Courtside Cute: Angel Reese Watches The NY Knicks In A Sheer Body Suit, See Other Courtside Celebrity Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com