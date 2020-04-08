CLOSE
Creflo Dollar
HomePhotos

Creflo Dollar’s Name Flipped To Credulous Dollar Kicks Off Slightly Racist Twitter Trolling

Posted April 8, 2020

Creflo A. Dollar Signs His New Book "8 Steps to Create the Life You Want" at Borders Books and Music - January 12, 2007

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Creflo Dollar might not be the shadiest of celebrity evangelists in the game, but his brand of “prosperity gospel” has raised an eyebrow or two. The famed Georgia church leader had a flipped version of his name, Credulous Dollar, trending on Twitter this morning after a user alleged he and others in his field are rolling in the dough yet haven’t donated anything to coronavirus efforts on the ground.

A tweet from Twitter user @stonecole2050 made the following charge:

Kenneth Copeland $760M

Pat Robertson $100M

Benny Hinn $60M

Joel Osteen $40M

Credulous Dollar $27M

Rick Warren $25M

Franklin Graham $25M

T.D. Jakes $18M

Joyce Meyer $8M

Total: $1.06 Billion

Total donated to COVID-19 assistance $0.00

While it isn’t exactly known, or at least widely reported, what the aforementioned church leaders have donated to combat the COVID-19 spread, Dollar’s name seemed to attract the most attention although he isn’t nearly the top moneymaker on the list if the numbers hold true.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Sadly, some folks are failing at Google searching and actually thinking that the misspelled version of Dollar’s first name is correct. It should be noted that some of those replies and barbs aimed at Dollar are coming from white, older users who, not surprisingly, haven’t aimed any of that smoke to the white men on that list.

Most of the reactions have been aimed at Dollar and his past spending on lavish goods and some replies teetered on the edge of being a little racist. For fairness, we’re going to include a mix of replies and allow readers to make their own judgment calls.

Photo:

Creflo Dollar’s Name Flipped To Credulous Dollar Kicks Off Slightly Racist Twitter Trolling  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close