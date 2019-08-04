CLOSE
Dayton , El Paso , Mass Shootings
HomePhotos

Twitter Reacts To El Paso and Dayton Mass Shootings #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism #DomesticTerrorism

Posted August 4, 2019

Multiple Fatalities In Mass Shooting At Shopping Center In El Paso

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

When will enough be enough?! There were not one but two mass shootings this weekend, leaving at least 29 people dead in El Paso, TX and Dayton, OH.

In El Paso, 20-year-old Patrick Crusius killed 20 people and wounded dozens more at a Walmart and shopping center before surrendering to police.  Hours later in Dayton, a gunman in body armor murdered 9 people and wounded more before being shot and killed by the authorities.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Twitter has been quite clear on pointing the finger at the issue—home grown, white nationalist terrorism and all the guns said terrorists have much too each access to. The hashtags trending right now—#DomesticTerrorism, #WhiteNationalistTerrorism, #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism, amongst others—is a testament to the jig.

Peep some of the more poignant reactions below. But the question is, what are these so-called leaders going to do about it.

Twitter Reacts To El Paso and Dayton Mass Shootings #WhiteSupremacistTerrorism #DomesticTerrorism was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
#BRUHNews: Brazilian Gang Leader Tried To Escape From…

Just when you thought you heard it all Brazil shows you what spicy really means. An inmate did the most…
08.06.19
Gucci Hires Global Head Of Diversity After Blackface…

Gucci is making good on their promises after what is being called the biggest faux pas in the fashion industry.…
08.06.19
Man Strangles His Sister To Death After An…

A Georgia teen was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the strangling death of his sister during…
08.06.19
Victoria’s Secret Recruits Its First Transgender Model [PHOTOS]

Victoria’s Secret has just hired a transgender model for the first time ever.
08.06.19
Neil deGrasse Tyson Apologizes For Headass Tweet About…

Neil deGrasse Tyson is eating space crow. The astrophysicist is apologizing for the headass tweet he dropped yesterday (August 4)…
08.06.19
Same Ol’ Merica: 10 James Baldwin Quotes That…

Happy Birthday to the legend and one of the faces of Black Excellence.
08.05.19
Alleged Trump Supporter Struggle Fades Elderly White Man…

With the campaign season kicking into high gear, President Donald Trump is once again on the road rallying the stupid…
08.05.19
“I Never Got Married”: 107-Year-Old NYC Woman Says…

Louise Signore is literally the epitome of living your best life as she rang in her 107th birthday this year.
08.05.19
OMG: Shocking Water Pool Wave Injures Dozens In…

Peep the bizarre video for yourself.
08.02.19
Popular Reality TV Bailiff Has Been Charged With…

A Texas sheriff’s deputy — who is known for appearing as a bailiff on a televised courtroom show — has…
08.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close