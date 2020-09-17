CLOSE
Eniko Hart
Fab & Fit: Eniko Hart’s Best Maternity Style Moments

Posted September 17, 2020

"Kevin Hart: What Now?" Philadelphia Screening

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Eniko Hart has been silently slaying the fashion game while pregnant. The beauty, who takes slaying as seriously as her fitness routine, has continuously kept her foot on her necks while gracefully flaunting her growing baby bump. And while some people prefer to tone things down during pregnancy, she’s stayed true to her trendy-meets-chic vibe.

One of the things we love most about Eniko is that she still manages to serve a lewk even while working out. Like her husband, she’s committed to her fitness journey and we can appreciate that she shows us how to rock a cute look while breaking a sweat. And since she’s a newly minted Fabletics ambassador, all of her fitness fashions are up for grabs.

The last thing on your mind while being pregnant is your wardrobe. But Eniko comes in major clutch to show us all that we can still show off our fashions and embrace the beauty of our changing bodies. With that being said, it’s only right that we take you through Eniko’s maternity style.

Fab & Fit: Eniko Hart’s Best Maternity Style Moments  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. FIT & FABULOUS

Eniko is putting her baby bump on full display with a cute two-piece set from Fabletics. This one-shoulder number has a gorgeous print that will make any woman feel cute while working out.

2. MODEL BEHAVIOR

View this post on Instagram

| strong, powerful, MAMA MAGIC ✨

A post shared by EH💋 (@enikohart) on

Here she is embracing her inner supermodel flaunting a chic white blazer for a photoshoot. With a gorgeous face to match, it’s surprising that she hasn’t explored modeling.

3. SULTRY MESH

View this post on Instagram

Mommy x BabyK ✨ @patty.othon 📸

A post shared by EH💋 (@enikohart) on

Every woman should have a mesh dress in their closet. It’s sexy, chic, and everything you need to showcase your figure.

4. BLACK & FIERCE

Everyone looks good in black, and Eniko is living proof. This sheer black number is a gorgeous dress that’s fit for girl’s night or a night out with your beau.

5. LAVENDER BEAUTY

Pretty pastels are a match made in heaven for brown skin tones. This flowy piece shows off her beautiful bump and puts her gorgeous curves on full display.

6. GODDESS VIBES

We’re loving this magenta-inspired number. The draped ensemble is giving a bohemian meets minimalist vibe that’s perfect for a day at the beach.

