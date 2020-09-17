Eniko Hart has been silently slaying the fashion game while pregnant. The beauty, who takes slaying as seriously as her fitness routine, has continuously kept her foot on her necks while gracefully flaunting her growing baby bump. And while some people prefer to tone things down during pregnancy, she’s stayed true to her trendy-meets-chic vibe.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

One of the things we love most about Eniko is that she still manages to serve a lewk even while working out. Like her husband, she’s committed to her fitness journey and we can appreciate that she shows us how to rock a cute look while breaking a sweat. And since she’s a newly minted Fabletics ambassador, all of her fitness fashions are up for grabs.

The last thing on your mind while being pregnant is your wardrobe. But Eniko comes in major clutch to show us all that we can still show off our fashions and embrace the beauty of our changing bodies. With that being said, it’s only right that we take you through Eniko’s maternity style.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Fab & Fit: Eniko Hart’s Best Maternity Style Moments was originally published on hellobeautiful.com