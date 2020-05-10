CLOSE
erykah badu , Jill Scott
We Won: Erykah Badu Vs. Jill Scott Instagram Live Battle Was All Love

Posted May 10, 2020

2018 Essence Festival - Day 1

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Erykah Badu and Jill Scott finally had their highly-anticipated Verzuz battle last night (May 9), but it was all love. The living legends spent the time chatting it up like old girlfriends while playing some of their greatest songs.

And the tunes were classic upon classic upon classic cuts. While Badu rung off cuts like “Tyrone,” “Window Seat,” “Didn’t Cha Know” and “Other Side of the Game” while Jill Scott came through with joints like “Slowly Surely,” “Crown Royal,” “A Long Walk” and “He Loves Me.”

And of course, they both shared their versions of The Roots’ “You Got Me” which Badu sang on but was penned by Scott.

One song that particularly caught Scott’s attention was Badu’s “Today (Earth Song),” a deep cut that first appeared on the Red Star Sounds, Vol. 1: Soul Searching compilation from way back in 2001.

All the time Scott and Badu were genuinely interested in sharing their vibes, they were almost oblivious to the half a million plus fans hanging on to their every word. For the most part the sound was crisp and even when there was a slight hiccup, it was only momentary (looks at Teddy Riley).

Everyone tuning in last night won. Peep some of the more poignant reactions below.

