Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout 2023 was a weekend full of events to celebrate Rickey’s birthday. From comedy shows to parties guests had a choice of many fun events including a high noon tea hosted by Gary with Da Tea!

Gary welcomed guests to tea, food, and all the celebrity gossip, and even gave some life advice. We laughed, ate, and sipped on tea!

Check out all of the pictures and more below

RELATED STORY:

Rickey Smiley’s Birthday Beach Blowout Pool Party

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Gary Brings The Tea To Rickey Smileys Birthday Beach Blowout was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com