Listen Live
News

Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Raekwon And Ghostface Killah In Concert - New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Earlier today (Apr. 10) it was announced that DJ Mister Cee had passed away. The Hip-Hop community is now paying the late great his respects.

It is always a huge loss for the culture when one of their greatest architects transitions. Born Calvin LeBrun the Brooklyn, New York native would be first introduced at Big Daddy Kane’s DJ. Years later he would play a pivotal role in discovering The Notorious B.I.G. and served as the executive producer for his seminal debut Ready To Die. When he decided to step away from DJing for rappers full time he took his talents to New York City’s premier Hip-Hop radio station HOT 97. During his almost 20-year tenure he became not only a pillar in the station’s programming via his Throwback At Noon and Friday Night Live shows but also synonymous with New York City Hip-Hop.

Since the announcement of his passing the who’s who in Rap have saluted DJ Mister Cee and it is needless to say he will be receiving his flowers for years to come. He was 57. Here are some of the top reactions from the Hip-Hop community and beyond.

Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Trending
15 items
News

Hip-Hop Community Reacts To The Legendary DJ Mister Cee Passing

News

Russell Simmons’ Daughter, Aoki, Seen With Decades-Older Beau On The Beach

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Local

WATCH: How To Stream Today’s Solar Eclipse In The Baltimore Area

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Entertainment

WHM Spotlight: Wanda Cooper-Jones Talks Continuing Her Son’s Legacy With The Ahmaud Arbery Foundation

Art & Design

Urban Decay X Groundswell NYC X Jade Purple Brown Collaborate For A Community Paint Day Celebrating Women’s History Month

Entertainment

Naomi Osaka’s Media Company Hana Kuma Partners With Modern Health For New Podcast ‘Can’t Wait to Hear from You’

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close