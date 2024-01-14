Hoodie Treason: Jonathan Majors Spotted In Nasty Fit, X Attacks The Lack Of Drip

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jonathan Majors is down bad. The now infamous actor was spotted out and about in a suspect outfit that has drawn the ire of many on social media due to his apparent lack of fashion sense and embrace of the struggle.

https://twitter.com/cnn_newsweekly/status/1746550434343571663

The Coretta Scott King advocate was seen rocking a black hoodie, pink and grey joggers, sunglasses, a dad cap and some retro Reebok Pump TZ’s. Every piece mentioned could work by itself, but the way the now former Marvel actor assembled his outfit is what has the place formerly known as Twitter flummoxed.

Perhaps most damning was his decision to tuck the hoodie into his pants. Bruh…

Then, the joggers are rolled up at the bottom, as is one of his hoodie’s sleeves. Mans walking around these streets like this look is appropriate for just about anything but a 90’s throwback party is the nastiest of work.

Who does this? Perhaps this is a signal for help? Or is he just trolling us all?

Regardless, the way Major has been moving even before he was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend is becoming a textbook example of how not to flourish. Most recently, he was interviewed by ABC News (while rocking flared pants) and caught all the slander for calling his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, his Coretta Scott King. Also, he just got dropped from that Dennis Rodman movie.

But back to the fit, Major is getting absolutely fried for his lack of drip and swag. See for yourself in the gallery.

