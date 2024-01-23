Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

According to TMZ, which obtained court documents on the case, his split with Nia Long is now a monetary stipulation. For the son they have together, Kez Sunday Udoka, Ime has to cough up $32,500 a month in child support.

While it’s still a hefty chunk of cash, it’s still less than the initial court-suggested amount that she was eligible to receive, upwards of $56,000.

Court documents show that after the couple and the courts went through their respective finances, Udoka’s head coaching job with the Houston Rockets is paying him around $400,000 a month -and that’s after taxes- which is way more than Long’s $20,000.

The former couple will still share custody of their 12-year-old, but he’ll predominantly live with Nia, and Ime will have “reasonable visitation,” which makes sense given his hectic schedule during the NBA season.

The actress first filed for primary custody back in August, and just weeks ago, it was rumored that the $32,000 monthly payment was being floated around, but it has now been confirmed.

The news comes more than a year after the two split in December 2022 following Udoka’s alleged affair with a fellow Boston Celtics staffer.

The reported cheating started off consensual but the woman says his advances eventually became unwanted, forcing the Celtics to suspend him for the entire season.

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said in a statement. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

In April 2023, after Joe Mazzulla was named his replacement as the coach of the Celtics Udoka took a job with the Houston Rockets.

See how social media’s reacting to the fumble and child support below.

Houston Rockets Coach Ime Udoka Ordered to Pay Nia Long $32K A Month In Child Support was originally published on cassiuslife.com