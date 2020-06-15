On his debut album “AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted,” Ice Cube proclaimed he was the “N**** Ya Love To Hate” but that is far from the case. Cube has been holding us down for four decades. As frontman for NWA, Cube gave us what has become a soundtrack of today’s time’s with “F*** The Police”
He “messed around and got a triple-double” during “It Was A Good Day.”
Taught of self-responsibility and told us to “Check Yo Self”
And us probably the best hood move of all time in “Friday.”
If you follow Cube on social media, you can see that he is still holding us down. So show Cube some appreciation and love for his Birthday today!
Happy Birthday Cube! Ice Cube Through The Years! was originally published on mymajicdc.com
GARY, IN – JULY 1989: Rapper Ice Cube poses for photos backstage at the Genesis Convention Center in Gary, Indiana in July 1989.
KANSAS CITY – JUNE 1989: Rappers Laylaw from Above The Law and Ice Cube from N.W.A. performs during the 'Straight Outta Compton' tour at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri in June 1989.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK–DECEMBER 04: Rapper Ice Cube appears in a portrait taken on December 4, 1990 in New York City.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK–DECEMBER 04: Rapper Ice Cube appears in a portrait taken on December 4, 1990 in New York City.
Ice Cube, rappeur et acteur, en mai 1991 à Cannes, France.
Ice Cube, rappeur et acteur, devant l'Hôtel Carlton en mai 1991 à Cannes, France.
Ice Cube
Ice Cube
The Up In Smoke rap tour is a dreamteam bill, headed by producer Dr. Dre and featuring Eminem, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, and others. The opening of the tour began at Coors Amphitheatre on June 15, 2000.
USA – 2002: Chris Ware color caricature of rapper/actor Ice Cube.
LAS VEGAS – DECEMBER 31: Actor/rapper Ice Cube stops by the Lucky Brand suite during Americas Party New Years Eve Talent Gift Lounge at the Venetian Hotel December 31, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WESTWOOD, CA – APRIL 25: Actor Ice Cube is interviewed as he arrives at the premiere of Revolution Studios and Columbia Pictures "XXX: State of the Union" at Mann Village Theater on April 25, 2005 in Westwood, California.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 03: US Rap artist Ice Cube performs on stage in concert as part of his "Straight outta Compton" tour at The Forum on September 3, 3007 in Melbourne, Australia
PASADENA, CA – JULY 29 : Rapper/Actor Ice Cube speaks during the ESPN netword segment of the Cable portion of the 2009 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Ritz-Carlton Huntington Hotel on July 29, 2009 in Pasadena, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 11: Actor/rapper Ice Cube arrives at the 2011 CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute at The Shrine Auditorium on December 11, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Actor O'Shea Jackson, Jr. and actor/ rapper Ice Cube attend the 7th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California.