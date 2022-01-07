BLACK LOVE
Images Of Black Love For Your Timeline [Family Edition]

Mixed race African American family outdoors

Source: kali9 / Getty

The Black Family is built on years of traditions, culture and love. Through the trials and tribulations of life, given and chosen families within our community have been the foundation of this world.

Over the past 60 years the idea of the white picket fence and a family with 2.5 kids has definitely evolved. In 2020 the average family had about 1-2 children but as we know there are many families that have up to 20. In 2020 TLC introduced us to the Derricos on their new show Doubling Down With the Derricos. This show documents the life of a Las Vegas family with 16 kids and their parents Karen and Deon. The show has had two seasons on TLC but can now be seen on OWN and streamed on Discovery Plus.

As we know a family this size isn’t common but through instagram, we’ve been able to see beautiful Black families travel, cook, dress up, and just enjoy life together. Take a look at the photos below of images of Black Love the family edition.

Family defined:

a group of one or more parents and their children living together as a unit.

 

Close