Rap fans have been waiting for Drake or Cole to respond to some pointed remarks about them, and it turns out that the latter is the first to get some bars off.

J. Cole has been teasing a new project, and he delivered late Thursday night with Might Delete Later and completed the 12-track project with a song entitled “7 Minute Drill.”

Before the first verse, Cole immediately got to business on the chorus.

“I got a phone call, they say that somebody dissin’ / You want some attention, it come with extensions,” he raps.

Then he went on, during the verse, judging all of K. Dot’s projects, saying, “He still doing shows but fell off like ‘The Simpsons’ / Your first shit was classic, your last shit was tragic / Your second shit put n-ggas to sleep but they gassed it / Your third shit was massive and that was your prime / I was trailing right behind and I just now hit mine.”

The pointed response comes from two weeks ago when Kendrick shook rap’s world when he dissed J. Cole and Drake on Future and Metro Boomin’s “Like That,” where he denounced the idea that a big three exists, boasting “Motherf-ck the big three, n-gga, it’s just big me,” he raps.

He continued to diss Drake’s discography, calling his “best work is a light pack,” and compared their rivalry to Michael Jackson and Prince, noting that Prince ultimately lived longer than MJ.

Fans were expecting a Drake diss sooner rather than later but were unsure if Cole would even respond.

See how social media is reacting to the unexpected retort below.

J. Cole Responds To Kendrick Lamar Diss On “7 Minute Drill,” Social Media Roasts Them Both was originally published on cassiuslife.com