Jeannie Mai , Jeezy
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram

Posted September 4, 2019

Despite rumors circling since January, it looks like Jeezy is finally making official on the ‘Gram with his boo Jeannie Mai.

On Wednesday, he posted a pic of the two in nearly matching outfits, dressed in all-white. (We are loving her glasses and the delicate strappy tank.)

The rapper couldn’t stop swooning about The Real co-host.

“She love when I talk dat fly $hit… 🤫 #wcw,” he wrote on Instagram early Wednesday morning.

Also, peep Jeezy’s fully outfit he’s rocking while promoting his new album “The Legend Of The Snowman”:

Now, this isn’t the first pic of the couple.

Here, they show how that they can clean up in his black-tie gear and her drapey off-shoulder white gown.

Listen, a couple that slays together, stay together. And they look happy.

But we know that Jeezy showcasing his relationship with Jeannie in this type of way was gonna polarize folks that have opinions about dating Black men dating non-Black women and placing them on what can be perceived to be pedestals.

From folks rolling their eyes to others celebrating this new union, here’s a peek at what Black Twitter had to say:

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

