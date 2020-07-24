CLOSE
Jennifer Lopez
HomePhotos

This Is 51?! Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s Aging Backwards [PHOTOS]

Posted 15 hours ago

On this day (July 24) in 1969, a star was born: Jennifer Lopez.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As Biography.com notes, the Bronx, NY native “began her career as a dancer, appearing in stage musicals and various music videos. In 1990, she won a national competition and earned a spot dancing on the popular Fox comedy television series In Living Color as one of the “Fly Girls.” A series of small acting jobs followed, including parts in two more series and a TV movie, Nurses on the Line: The Crash of Flight 7, in 1993.” From there, she went on to star in movies and release albums, making her one of the most sought out global entertainers of our time.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It’s hard to believe Jennifer Lopez is 51. As we celebrate her birthday today, check out these gorgeous photos that look like the mama of two is aging backwards…

This Is 51?! Jennifer Lopez Looks Like She’s Aging Backwards [PHOTOS]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Baby hairs and moñitos ✨✨

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

View this post on Instagram

✨A whole mood ✨😎 @Coach

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

View this post on Instagram

💚

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

12.

13.

14.

Latest
What Is Going On?! Black Woman Found Hanging…

Another hanging ruled as a possible suicide...
07.24.20
The Redskins Change Its Name To “Washington Football…

Is a name change THAT hard?
07.24.20
MIT Engineers Create Reusable Face Cover As Effective…

As COVID-19 continues to re-surge the world is taking action to ensure safety. One institution is saying they have created…
07.23.20
George Floyd’s Killer Cop Charged With Tax Fraud…

Derek Chauvin faces nine felony charges.
07.23.20
NFL Owner ‘Agitated’ At Black History Month Event…

Robert Wood "Woody" Johnson is accused of racist and sexist comments.
07.23.20
Trump’s Secret ‘Gestapo’ Police Are Coming To A…

Federal agents who have been eerily compared to the Gestapo are expected to be coming to several "diverse cities" soon…
07.22.20
Everything To Know About 15-Year-Old Black Girl Locked…

A Michigan community demands her release.
07.22.20
Two Men Charged In Fourth Of July Lynching…

Two men are in jail for sickeningly racist Independence Day incident that went viral.
07.21.20
Man Dressed As FedEx Driver Murders Son of…

While no suspect nor motive has been established at this point, it wouldn't be out of the question to suspect…
07.21.20
Madden 21 Will Remove Washington Team’s Racist Nickname…

The leading video game developer will no longer feature the former logo, this after the team finally decided to drop…
07.20.20
Close