Jodie Turner-Smith
Baby Bumpin’ It: Jodie Turner-Smith’s Maternity Style Is Giving Us Life!

Posted 22 hours ago

"Queen & Slim" UK Premiere - VIP Arrivals

Source: David M. Benett / Getty

What’s not to love about Jodie Turner-Smith?

Sis, knows how to spill all the tea on Twitter (like she recently did during this year’s BAFTAs) and the Queen & Slim star isn’t afraid to let the hoteps know to leave her and her white Bae, Joshua Jackson, alone.

Then there is her impeccable style, which has only gotten better now that her growing baby bump is front and center. We have to say it, her maternity lewks are giving us LIFE!

While promoting the UK premiere of Queen & Slim on BBC’s Graham Norton Show, the 33-year-old mom to be finally beared her belly for the world to see. “#HereIsThatBumpYouveBeenAskingFor,” she wrote on Instagram.

We’re not sure when her baby girl is due, but she says, they’re close: “I’ve just got a couple months left,” she told Norton. “I’m at the finish line, I think. Well not the finish line, but very close.”

Until then, we’re gonna bask in her maternity glow and style. Take a look:

1. Glowing In Gucci

Glowing In Gucci Source:Getty

Jodie is absolutely glowing alongside her husband, actor Joshua Jackson. She is radiant in this canary yellow Gucci gown that she wore to the 2020 BAFTAs. This halter look is perfection!

2. Giving You Mod Darling

Giving You Mod Darling Source:Getty

What’s not to love about this AKA-esque color combo? The green fur perfectly accentuates this bubble gum pink mini that is paired with these maroon tights and a Mary-Jane heel. You can’t get more classy than this.

3. Lady In White

Lady In White Source:WENN

This white silk Reem Acra slip halter is so damn regal and perfectly cradles her belly. Known for her ability to rock a choker, this gold one Jodie is wearing really sets this look off.

4. Body-Con BAWSE!

Body-Con BAWSE! Source:Getty

Sis is killing this skin-tight Body-Con black dress! Paired with the perfect Black long jacket and heels, this is 10s across the board.

5. Into The Galaxy

Only Jodie can take a dress that looks like galactic blue tin foil on the hanger and transform it into high art.

6. Belting It Out

Belting It Out Source:Getty

Another Gucci ensemble, this cream-khaki-ish dress has the perfect belt placement to let her belly breathe. Tres chic!

7. Barely-There Bump In Lavender

Barely-There Bump In Lavender Source:Getty

At the AFI premiere of “Queen & Slim,” Jodie radiated in this Gucci dream, hiding her bump that she had to confirm to the public was even there.

