CLOSE
justine skye
HomePhotos

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine Skye’s Voluminous Hair

Posted February 13, 2020

Justine Skye

Source: Theo Wargo /John Lamparski/ Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

When it comes to hair and skin goals, Justine Skye is at the top of our list. If her natural curls and flawless skin could be bottled up, we’d make a killing selling melanin in a jar.

Just this week, the Collide singer debuted a new plantinum do that made us ask, “New hue, who dis?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

View this post on Instagram

Never thought I’d see the day, she said 👱🏾‍♀️

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

 

Just a few weeks ago, she rocked a voluminous blow-out that departed from her curly high pony and purple hair…A lewk we loved!

View this post on Instagram

Good morning from me and my healthy voluminous hair :)

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

 

Can we say gorg?

2020 has been a big year for Justine, who currently launched a new makeup collection with the Lip Bar, Island Gyal Collection.

Trust: The colors are all the rage and we will be reviewing it soon, but in the meantime, let’s take a look a the West Indian beauty’s best and more versatile hair moments….

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine Skye’s Voluminous Hair  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Call Me?

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

View this post on Instagram

groovy bb 💖

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

13.

View this post on Instagram

not a princess, a QUEEN

A post shared by JUSTEEN (@justineskye) on

14.

Latest
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close