When it comes to hair and skin goals, Justine Skye is at the top of our list. If her natural curls and flawless skin could be bottled up, we’d make a killing selling melanin in a jar.

Just this week, the Collide singer debuted a new plantinum do that made us ask, “New hue, who dis?

Just a few weeks ago, she rocked a voluminous blow-out that departed from her curly high pony and purple hair…A lewk we loved!

Can we say gorg?

2020 has been a big year for Justine, who currently launched a new makeup collection with the Lip Bar, Island Gyal Collection.

Trust: The colors are all the rage and we will be reviewing it soon, but in the meantime, let’s take a look a the West Indian beauty’s best and more versatile hair moments….

Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine Skye’s Voluminous Hair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com