Knicks Traded Marcus Morris To Clippers For A Target Gift Card & An Uber Code, NBA Twitter Goes In

The Knicks are always going to Knick. Today (Feb. 6), New York City’s beleaguered NBA franchise traded its leading scorer, Marcus Morris, for a draft pick and Moe Harkless.

They gotta dog in Hollyhood @LAClippers let’s gets it pic.twitter.com/lQ760kdPxm — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) February 6, 2020

Re; Harkless, if you just said, “Who?,” it’s all good, you ain’t the only one.

Ready for the Moe Harkless era. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) February 6, 2020

Reportedly, the Knicks, Clippers and Wizards agree to a trade that sends Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas to the Clippers, while Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards and Harkless and a 2020 first-round draft picks head to the Knicks.

The Clippers, Knicks and Wizards have agreed to a three-team trade that will land Marcus Morris and Isaiah Thomas with the Clippers, league sources tell ESPN. Jerome Robinson will join the Wizards, Moe Harkless and a 2020 first-round pick to the Knicks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

IT won’t be staying, though.

The Clippers will not be keeping Isaiah Thomas, acquired today from Washington in three-team deal with Knicks that brought Marcus Morris to LA and send Moe Harkless/picks to NYC, per league source. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) February 6, 2020

While the Knicks’ move was prudent since Morris was on a 1-year contract, the slander from NBA Twitter is a hilarious requirement. As for the Clippers, they get a rugged, sharp-shooting forward—improving their odds of an NBA Championship.

But we’re here for the jokes and commentary, so let’s peep some of the best.

Source: Knicks' Marcus Morris has been informed he is a Clipper. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and L.A. add one of the best players available. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 6, 2020

