Stakes Is High: Lakers and Clippers Vote Not To Continue The NBA Season

Posted 14 hours ago

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

Source: Harry How / Getty

The NBA playoffs just got extra dramatic, even while no games are being played. After multiples teams cancelled tonight’s post-season games, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers have reportedly voted not to continue the NBA season.

Sparked by the Milwaukee Bucks’ initial decision to boycott their game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake, the rest of the teams scheduled to play tonight chose to follow suit. Soon after that decision, it was revealed that the players would meet to discuss their next steps.

Per NBA reporter Shams Charania, while the Clippers and the Lakers were down to call it a season, all of the other assembled teams voted to continue. Reportedly, Udonis Haslem asked how could the season continue if both of LA’s teams bounced. That’s when LeBron James allegedly got up and walked out the meeting, with the rest of his team and the Clippers following him out.

According to sources, King James wants to see more action from NBA owners. According to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated, voting and police reform were a couple of the topics discussed in the meetings.

In the MLB, the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds decided to cancel their game tonight, while the always progressive WNBA also postponed their games.

Considering that both the Clippers and Lakers both have shots at the NBA title, the stakes are very high. But just keep in mind, that all of this could be avoided if police officers would just stop shooting unarmed Black people.

It goes without saying that NBA Twitter is now in shambles and sharing all the opinions. Peep some of the most poignant below.

Stakes Is High: Lakers and Clippers Vote Not To Continue The NBA Season  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Accuracy

There's always a cantankerous hater.

