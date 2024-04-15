Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]

Published on April 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

Source: R1 / R1

Latto has been big steppin’ through the rap game with her music & her looks. Speaking of looks, did you know she got it from her mama?! Misti Pitts is the name of Big Latto’s mother. The Clayco superstar went on IG recently to post a pic of her mom serving looks.

Check out some photos of Latto’s beautiful momma Misti Pitts below!

 

RELATED: Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends

RELATED: What to Expect From Latto At Birthday Bash ATL 2024!

RELATED: 21 Savage and Latto Touch The Stage Together at Birthday Bash ATL 2023 [Photos]

HOMEPAGE

Latto’s Mom Has Got it Goin’ ON! [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Entertainment

Eva Marcille On Critics’ Body Shaming: ‘I Thought I Looked Cute!’

News

Former Ravens LB Terrell Suggs Arrested On Assault Charges

News

Daphne Joy Named As Alleged Sex Worker In Diddy Lawsuit, Of Course 50 Cent Had Something To Say

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Six
Quizzes

Quiz: Can You Name These Black TV Best Friends?

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close