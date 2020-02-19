CLOSE
Lauryn Hill , megan thee stallion , Summer Walker
Lauryn Hill Announced As Lovers & Friends Festival Headliner, Twitter Spots The Jig

Posted February 18, 2020

"Queen & Slim" Screening & Conversation

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Today (Feb. 18), the Lovers & Friends Festival announced a line up that boasted headliners like Ms. Lauryn Hill, Summer Walker and Megan The Stallion. However, besides the usual jokes about whether Ms. Hill would actually be on time, Twitter almost immediately started investigating details that the entire thing may be a sham.

One glaring point is that Megan Thee Stallions is scheduled to be performing at the Broccoli City Festival on the same damn day. Not that artists doing multiple shows in a day isn’t feasible, but while the aforementioned Broccoli City Festival is in Washington, DC, the Lovers & Friends Festival is in Los Angeles.

Right.

Festival tickets cost too much to be playing these types of games. Peep Twitter’s continued reactions to the jig below.

This story is developing. 

Lauryn Hill Announced As Lovers & Friends Festival Headliner, Twitter Spots The Jig

1. Yes, Lauryn Hill is fine.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

