CLOSE
Lil Wayne
HomePhotos

Tunechi Back: Lil Wayne Drops ‘Funeral’ Album, Twitter Praises The Project

Posted January 31, 2020

EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

It’s been nearly two years since we last had a studio album from Lil Wayne, and his Tha Carter V was a well-received collection of songs that showed he still had it. On Friday (Jan. 31), the New Orleans superstar released his 13th album Funeral and the early returns on Twitter are positive so far.

Funeral opens with the title track, which was featured in the social media teasers for the album when it was announced earlier this month. After some auto-tuned crooning, the action opens up with Wayne spitting ferociously as ever and that continues with “Mahogany,” with the wooden fixture serving as a lyrical device throughout the song that morphs from a straight-ahead banger into a chopped and screwed number.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

“Mama Mia” is another early fan with Weezy spitting especially greasy and applying some of his over the top punchlines. In the first half of the song, Wayne applies his normal flow but switches it into a more agitated tone for the second half to great effect. On the following track “I Do It,” Big Sean and Lil Baby join Wayne and each rapper adds their own formidable flair.

“Dreams” brings up the energy quite a bit and it sounds like this is a song crafted specifically for a live show, while “Stop Playin With Me” keeps the intensity going while also employing some of the other layers of Lil Wayne’s style.’

Funeral is an extremely consistent body of work throughout its 24 tracks with Wayne doing much of the heavy lifting on his own. Other featured artists 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, Adam Levine, and Young Money’s Lil Twist among others help round out the project.

On Twitter, fans are joined together in praising the project and we’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Tunechi Back: Lil Wayne Drops ‘Funeral’ Album, Twitter Praises The Project  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
Another Black Teen At A High School Ordered…

A second student at a Texas high school has reportedly been suspended and told that he can’t return to class…
01.27.20
Justice For Paitin Fields: No Charges Filed In…

A 5-year-old mixed-race girl in North Carolina was murdered more than two years ago and no charges have been filed.…
01.23.20
Howard Thurman Helped Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s…

Howard Thurman is the theologian who inspired Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's value of non-violence.
01.20.20
Colts’ Marcus Brady is 1 of 2 Black…

Marcus Brady is the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback coach and one of only two Black QB coaches in the league; along…
01.20.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close