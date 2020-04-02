CLOSE
meek mill
Meek Mill’s Uncle Is In Critical Condition From COVID-19

Posted 6 hours ago

Meek Mill has went to Twitter today to announce he has a family member effected by the Coronavirus. Meek’s uncle has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly in critical condition.

This is following previous tweets from Meek Mill saying he feels like he had the Coronavirus earlier this year, “I was extremely sick in December around Christmas time with flu like symptoms…everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Meek’s family

