Meek Mill has went to Twitter today to announce he has a family member effected by the Coronavirus. Meek’s uncle has tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly in critical condition.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

This is following previous tweets from Meek Mill saying he feels like he had the Coronavirus earlier this year, “I was extremely sick in December around Christmas time with flu like symptoms…everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Meek’s family

Related: Meek Mill Claims To Have Felt COVID-19 Like Symptoms Before

Related: Meek Mill’s Lover Friend Milano Showing Off Her Baby Bump [Photos]

Meek Mill’s Uncle Is In Critical Condition From COVID-19 was originally published on rnbphilly.com