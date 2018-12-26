Trailer For Michael Jordan Docu-Series ‘The Last Dance’ Debuts, Twitter Reacts

It goes without saying that Michael Jordan might just be the best basketball player to ever live, and he certainly transformed the game while boosting it to global heights. ESPN debuted a new trailer for an upcoming docu-series about His Airness and Twitter fans are already chomping at the bit.

According to an earlier report from Deadline, the series, titled The Last Dance, is a joint effort between ESPN and Netflix. The series is directed by Jason Hehir, who has worked on other docs such as The Fab Five and Andre The Giant among others. Jordan is involved heavily in the docu-series, along with other members of his Chicago Bulls team that dominated the 1990s with championship wins and overall team wizardry.

However, the series itself won’t be coming out until 2020, not next year as previously thought, and fans on Twitter are both excited and miffed at the delay. We collected some of our favorite reaction to The Last Dance and its trailer below.

Take a look at the trailer in the following clip.

Cannot. Wait. 😳 "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary series will chronicle Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, one of the greatest icons and most successful dynasties in sports history, will debut on ESPN in 2020. pic.twitter.com/B72ljh5GbE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

