mike epps
Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]

We all know a Mike Epps.

Let me explain: We all have that crazy cousin who always just lost his job, has a girlfriend he hates and rolls around in a car he definitely overpaid for. Through his personal stories on the stand-up stage, Epps won audiences over with his hilarious take on what is familiar – that lovable but misguided soul who never takes life too seriously, even when nothing is going right.

Ever since his major film debut in Next Friday, Epps has kept audiences rolling in laughter. Part of his charm is his ability to tell jokes in a way that seems almost effortless, like the guy at the cookout who, after one too many beers, just starts ranting about all the things in life that aren’t going his way. You laugh.. you relate..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMOs5I5cGvs and you think.

Today, on Epps’ 51st birthday, we invite you to take a look back at the moments in which his comedic talent truly shined.

Happy Birthday, Mike Epps.

Peep the video gallery below.

1. Day-Day’s Problems

2. Police scene

3. Top Flight Security Of The World

4. All About The Benjamins – Best Scenes

5. Two Sweaters

6. Baaaaybeeeeh

7. “Janky Promoters”

8. Meet the Blacksons

9. History of Pimpin’

10. Welcome Home

