Milk Crate Challenge: Meet The New Viral Challenge Which Should Be An Olympic Sport

Posted August 22, 2021

The hood will come up with its own games for entertainment.

Numerous videos began being shared on social media of individuals attempting to walk on stacked crates like a pyramid without any rhyme or reason. The Crate Challenge has caused plenty of potential injuries, comedy and then some over the course of the last few days with many people asking one question — who in the hell had all these crates sitting around?

Needless to say, there has been plenty of crate challenge fails and even a few successes. Plus, plenty of people have walked away with a few bruises and contusions and hurt egos. It may be all fun and games, until you have to go to the hospital because you fell off a crate and landed spine first.

The first known victor of the Crate Challenge happened in Cleveland, Ohio – where apparently she had the entire neighborhood betting on her to win.

Perhaps the greatest victor of the Crate Challenge (aside from our enjoyment of watching people act a fool) is White Mike, a man who not only completed the crate challenge but somehow rolled a blunt in the process for extra effect. The move event got Snoop Dogg’s stamp of approval.

However, things didn’t go so well for Mike when he attempted to double up and win another version of the crate challenge with someone else also on the crates. See some of our favorite Milk Crate Challenge videos and reactions below.

Milk Crate Challenge: Meet The New Viral Challenge Which Should Be An Olympic Sport

Close