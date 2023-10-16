Morgan State University has been making headlines nationwide for the past few weeks.
While not every report has shown MSU in all its glory, this new study shows that Morgan State is indeed a place of Black excellence located in our City.
A new study recently released by WalletHub ranks Morgan State among the top 10 colleges in the State of Maryland. In fact, MSU is the only HBCU in the state to make the list!
WalletHub compared over 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost and financing, and Career Outcomes.
Keep scrolling to see the top 10 colleges in Maryland.
The post Morgan State University Among WalletHub's 2024 Top 10 Best Colleges In Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
