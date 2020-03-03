CLOSE
Only Fans
HomePhotos

Only Fans: Twitter Hilariously Remix OnlyFans In Wake Of Alleged Image Leak

Posted March 3, 2020

Businessmen can have banter too

Source: gradyreese / Getty

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you might have heard the news that a massive image and video leak from the social media service OnlyFans has been circulating on the Internet. Although it’s not related, a trending topic is kicking off on Twitter with fans remixing the purpose of the service with hilarious results.

It appears the string of jokes began early Tuesday morning (March 3) with Twitter user @iseeyouguly tweeting, “Only Fans but I slap the f*ck out of you. Only Hands.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

That tweet seemingly began a flurry of similarly funny riffs on OnlyFans and had the trending topic “Only Fans” going nuts on Twitter right now.

Regarding the massive file-sharing of images from OnlyFans providers, the company says that the service was not hacked as has been widely reported but this has raised concerns regarding the security of the content shared to the site.

While OnlyFans gets their act together to protect the exclusive content produced by providers, we’ve collected the best of the responses below.

Photo: Getty

Only Fans: Twitter Hilariously Remix OnlyFans In Wake Of Alleged Image Leak  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12. There’s always one killjoy

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Hold the dollar bill
Bloomberg Makes History With $500 Million Self Funded…

After Super Tuesday Mike Bloomberg decided to end his bid for the Democratic nomination and then decided to support Joe…
03.04.20
MEXICO-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming…

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat…
03.03.20
Illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
Have No Fear The Coronavirus Vaccine is Near….

So it looks like we are getting close to a vaccine for the coronavirus that has being causing panic nationwide.…
03.02.20
Supreme Court To Dismiss D.C. Sniper Lee Boyd…

The “D.C. Sniper” case rocked Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area in 2002, leaving 10 people dead and three others…
03.02.20
BOLIVIA-CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS-COVID-19
The Coronavirus is Coming, Here Are A Few…

If you plan on traveling this weekend here are a few smart tips on what you need to know. First,…
02.28.20
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
RIAA Reveals Music Streaming Is King, Generated More…

The record music industry experienced its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2019 and it's all because of music…
02.27.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close