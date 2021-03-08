CLOSE
papa johns
HomePhotos

Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Suffering From N-Word Use Withdrawal

Posted March 8, 2021

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
AUTO: APR 07 NHRA - DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Trying to figure what makes racists tick, being the prerequisite stupidity, is an impossible task. Case in point, John Schnatter, the former Papa John’s chairman who got booted in 2018—because, racism—says he’s been working hard at not using the N-word over the last 20 months.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“They paint the founder as a racist. They know he’s not a racist,” said Schnatter, speaking in the third person (referring to the board that fired him), a surefire sign that f*ckery is afoot. “It’s just unbelievable. I used to just lay in bed and go, ‘How did they do this?’ And we’ve had three goals for the last twenty months—to get rid of this n-word in my vocabulary and dictionary, and everything else because it’s just not true. Figure out how they did this and get on with my life.”

Let’s take a closer look at the audacity of that headass quote. Out of all the millions of words in the English language, Schnatter claims he’s been having trouble removing the N-word from his vocab for damn near two years.

It makes you wonder, how often had he been using the word so liberally that he just can’t quit it? Or, it’s been three years since he got fired, does that mean he just kept on keeping on with his N-word use? Also, we’re going to guess he still hasn’t been very successful…

Twitter immediately took note of the peak racist tomfoolery that Schnatter demonstrated and has been dragging him by his forked tongue ever since. Peep some of the best of the best slander below.

Amazing how they swear they’re not racist when it hits them in the pocket…

Papa John’s Founder Says He’s Suffering From N-Word Use Withdrawal  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

Latest
Reparations For Slavery: A Promise Never Delivered

Some 156 years after the end of the Civil War and the official abolition of slavery through the 13th Amendment,…
03.05.21
House Passes Police Reform Act Named For George…

As the world is watching Minneapolis gearing up for this month’s trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in…
03.05.21
Woman Accused Of Splurging On Luxury Homes, Land…

LaDonna Wiggins reportedly spent much of the $3.6 million loaned to her on two houses in Katy & Cypress, a…
03.04.21
Racist University Of Texas Song Shrugged Off By…

Emails show that University of Texas alumni and donors have threatened to stop their financial support the racist school song…
03.02.21
Georgia Teacher Faces Backlash For Telling Students Breonna…

A Georgia teacher is receiving backlash after telling her students that Breonna Taylor was responsible for her own death.
03.02.21
Rest In Power Haroun Wakil: Atlanta Activist Who…

Haroun Wakil, an influential activist and community organizer in Atlanta has died, prompting an outpouring of emotion from the many…
02.26.21
The Irony: CPAC, Which Worships Trump And His…

The irony: CPAC, which worships Donald Trump and his racism, announced that it has disinvited Young Pharoah, a Black speaker,…
02.23.21
Malcolm X Family Demands Reopening Of His Murder…

After discovering a letter from Ray Wood where he confessed that the NYPD and FBI conspired to kill the civil…
02.22.21
18 items
Here’s Some Of The Blackest Twitter Reactions To…

Black Twitter promptly ran back a variety of moments recounting Limbaugh's racist, sexist, xenophobic rhetoric which continually harmed Black communities.
02.18.21
Rep. Lucy McBath Writes Emotional Birthday Letter To…

Georgia Rep. Lucy McBath, penned an emotional birthday letter to her son, Jordan Davis, a teenager killed by a white…
02.17.21
Close