CLOSE
Pastor John Gray
HomePhotos

Tea Still Steaming: Cheating Pastor John Gray Allegedly At It Again, Risked It All For Cookout Food

Posted August 23, 2020

NAACP Image Awards Special Screening Of OWN's "The Book Of John Gray"

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Pastor John Gray apparently hasn’t learned his lesson after being exposed for cheating in early 2019. It has now come out that the popular South Carolina preacher has once again allegedly stepped out on his marriage after a series of FaceTime videos were posted online.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Via Larry Reid Live, the host broke down in his signature fashion the nature of Gray’s latest alleged transgressions, which include him instructing his mistress to bring a two-piece swimsuit for a baecation situation. But what was especially alarming was Gray exposing that his wife, Aventer Gray, apparently doesn’t cook and Pastor Gray showed his son in the backseat of their car confirmed the fact by saying he has to eat pizza daily.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Another portion of the FaceTime videos showed Gray instructing the mistress to prepare a variety of meats, which is something he probably needs to let go of but we’re trying to be kind here.

According to Larry Reid, this is reportedly the third time Gray has been caught cheating. Social media star and vlogger Tasha K, as seen via her Unwine With Tasha K show added new details and was able to obtain more details from the woman whose name is apparently Mary.

While it appeared in the leaked FaceTime videos that Gray was asking his mistress for the cooked meats, it was his hands that prepared a mighty hunk of brisket as allegedly confirmed by Tasha K. Adding to this, Gray was reportedly counseling LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker after Walker was reportedly caught cheating.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

There’s a lot happening here so we’ll try to add all relevant posts and videos below but do know that Twitter is going hamburger, sausage, and baloney meat right now over this latest scandal for Pastor Gray.

Photo: Getty

Tea Still Steaming: Cheating Pastor John Gray Allegedly At It Again, Risked It All For Cookout Food  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

Latest
Twitter Hid President Trump’s Tweet Over False Mail-In…

In a desperate bid to rile up his base with conspiracy theories regarding mail-in voting, the former business mogul's tweet…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
12 items
Will Candace Owens Speak At The RNC? List…

Candace Owens is a safe bet when speculating which Black people will speak at the Republican National Convention. But who…
08.24.20
Cops Shoot & Kill Black Man As He…

This should sound all too familiar. Louisiana police officers shot and killed a Black man that was walking away from…
08.24.20
American Airlines Passenger Catches On Flight Fade For…

Covid-19 is still a very real thing but some folks refuse to cooperate. One person found out the hard way…
08.24.20
Black Father Of Three Anthony McClain Killed By…

A Pasadena community is mourning the death of Anthony McClain who died at the hands of police during a routine…
08.24.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Mosaic of Ida B. Wells Being Installed In…

This 1,000 foot mosaic will not only honor Ida B. Wells but the portrait is comprised of thousands of historical…
08.21.20
Close