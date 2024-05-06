Red Carpet Rundown: Nicki Minaj Comes Into Bloom In Custom Marni On The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion lovers, style slayers, and trend spotters rejoice! After a year of anticipation, the ‘muva of all fashion events’ has arrived.

The 2024 Met Gala ascended upon the historic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art tonight, and we are gagging!

RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The Met Gala

Throughout the night, we’ve scanned photos, news coverage, and insider commentary for glimpses of Hollywood’s A-listers making grand entrances, turning heads, and slaying this year’s theme. Some of our favorite stars were definitely outside.

Celebrities representing entertainment, music, sports, arts, and more dazzled the green carpet with their interpretations of Anna Wintour’s strict style instructions. The event’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,“ captivated guests. And its corresponding dress code, “The Garden of Time,“ inspired floral fashion, earth tones, and fairy-like detailing.

Keep scrolling to see how your celebrity favorites made Met Gala Monday a night to remember.

Nicki Minaj Comes Into Bloom In A Custom 3-D Mini Floral Dress From Marni .

Nicki Minaj arrived on the red carpet a little later in the night, and her “fashionably late“ entrance was worth the wait. While many stars embraced the fundraising event’s theme with flowing gowns and ethereal vibes, Nicki took a bolder route.

Our favorite Barbie girl transformed herself into a flirty, floral sculpture. Collaborating with whimsical luxury label Marni, every part of Nicki’s ensemble gave glamourous garden vibes.

The centerpiece of Nicki’s fit was a bright yellow hourglass mini dress. On top of the dress, however, were the real showstoppers, with painted multi-colored 3D metal flowers cascading across the entire garment.

As Nicki twirled, posed, and walked, every move gave the cameras a different look.

Nicki continued the dress code with her shoes and hair. Her shoes featured mini flowers and jewels, while her hair, styled in a bubble-style ponytail with heavy bangs, was adorned with floral accents.

See the up-close details of Nicki’s ponytail below.

Nicki’s look was one of the most daring and unforgettable of the night, and we loved it. The Met Gala is the time to take risks and have fun with fashion—Nicki did that and more.

Red Carpet Gallery: 2024 Met Gala Celebrity Looks

With the red carpet from fashion’s biggest night closed, we have a round-up of our favorite looks. Like Nicki, several stars brought their style A-game to the A-list soiree.

Scroll to see Zendaya, Keke Palmer, Janelle Monae, Naomi Campbell, Cardi B, Tyla, and more.

Red Carpet Rundown: Nicki Minaj Comes Into Bloom In Custom Marni On The 2024 Met Gala Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com