Listen Live

Red Carpet Rundown: Quinta Brunson Turns Up The Heat With A Sizzling Sheer Sequin Gown At The ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars After Party

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

quinta brunson 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


Our jaws dropped when we saw Quinta Brunson hit the 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party red carpet on March 10. Not only did the “Abbott Elementary” producer and creator slay, but we are sure she left several for dead on the way to the event and may have stepped on a few necks.

Yes, Sis looked that good!

Like many Black celebrity favorites and Hollywood IT girls, Quinta skipped the 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet but did not miss the Vanity Fair one. The preceding event was filled with unforgettable fashion moments from Zendaya, Danielle Brooks, and Gabrielle Union.

RELATED: Red Carpet Rundown: Dazzling Looks From The 2024 Academy Awards

Still, the magazine’s party just a few hours later took celebrity fashion to another level. We are so glad it did.

Quinta Brunson turns up the heat, bringing a sizzling look to Vanity Fair.

Quinta arrived on the red carpet, giving body, hair, glam, and style. She glided in a sheer and sequin bling gown from Marc Bouwer. The dress included feminine details such as off-the-shoulder accents, a scalloped neckline, and a higher-than-high slit.

Underneath the dress were Victoria’s Secret nude garments matching her melanin skin. Stacked silver shoes, bombshell wavy hair, and soft glam makeup topped off Quinta’s romantic, sexy look.

See Quinta’s March 10 Instagram carousel with five images of the look. Each one of the pictures eats—and shows that the Philly girl knows how to turn up the fashion a few notches and bring the heat.

2024 Red Carpet Gallery: All The Black Celebs Who Slayed At The Vanity Fair Oscars After Party

Quinta was one of many celebrities slaying at Vanity Fair’s swanky soiree. Celebrating its 30th year, the magazine’s after-event is known to bring out the best celebrities in their finest looks.

Some of the best Oscar ‘moda moments’ come from Vanity Fair’s red carpet and invite-only reception. This year did not disappoint.

2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty


Fashion icons Kelly Rowland and Ciara did their thing, serving up looks we loved. Kerry Washington stunned many with a feminine but fetch runway look. Cardi B and Lizzo popped on the carpet with dramatic slays. And, Colman Domingo wore a daring digital-inspired coat that will be everywhere next season.

Scroll for more 2024Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet moments.

Red Carpet Rundown: Quinta Brunson Turns Up The Heat With A Sizzling Sheer Sequin Gown At The ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars After Party  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

Cardi B made a surprise appearance on the  2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet. Fresh off her new freestyle, “Like What,” the raptress is stunning in a vintage Versace down with black beading and a halter-style neckline.

2. Victoria Monét

Victoria Monét Source:Getty

Victoria Monét continues to evolve in fashion and style, and we love to see it. Styled by Kollin Carter, the artist chose a soft and sexy look from Harris Reed to party after the Oscars. The dress included an all-sheer top, corset bone detail, and a black and gold velvet bottom.

3. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

Danielle Brooks’ body walked onto the red carpet before she did! We are gagging over her body-con style rhinestone dress and matching clutch.  Danielle is styled by Jennifer Austin.

4. Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington Source:Getty

We are calling her, “Ms. Kerry Baby!” Kerry Washington is a moment in this black sheer sequin dress with a dramatic skirt and off-the-shoulder detail from Giambattista Valli.

5. Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o contrasted her awards ceremony look with a dark, slinky one. For the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, she wore another black sequin Giorgio Amani look.

6. Russell Wilson and Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara Source:Getty

Russell Wilson and ThiCC-iara are back on the red carpet. The couple looks gorgeous: Russ wears a white satin tux, and Ciara wears a custom Usama Ishtay see-through pleated asymmetrical illusion mesh mermaid dress.

7. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union Source:Getty

Gabrielle Union was another star shining bright like a diamond at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Gabrielle added to her diamond-filled Oscar red carpet look with another draped version from Zuhair Murado. The halter-style neckline and fitting design wow us!

8. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

Niecy Nash attended the Vanity Fair After Party rocking all black everything! Loving the Michael Costello look, Niecy! 

9. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a black and white look from Nina Ricci. This style icon goes romantic yet whimsical with her plunging sweetheart neckline, dramatic voluminous skirt, and bow-detail gloves. Kelly is styled by Kollin Carter.

10. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey Source:Getty

Chloe Bailey gave bronze goddess at Vanity Fair. She looks like her entire body was dipped in gold paint and then put on a pedestal for all to enjoy. We are here for the body, art, and expressive nature of this gown from Robert Wun.

11. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

Tracee Ellis Ross wears black and white Balmain to the  2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The illusion body suit and cap sleeves are “chef’s kiss.”

12. Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey Source:Getty

Halle Bailey oozed soft, feminine, and “I’m a Mother” at Vanity Fair. Her post-mommy curves and gorgeous body are on full display in this sheer and navy blue gown from Off White.

13. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:Getty

On the Vanity Fair carpet, Lizzo combined drama, the nude trend, and sheer fabulousness. Her chocolate look is by Robert Wun and her jewelry from Azature.

14. Serena Williams

Serena Williams Source:Getty

Serena Williams is gorgeous and glowing. She gives rich in a black and red Off White gown. Her bombshell blonde hair tops off her designer look. 

15. Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo Source:Getty

We didn’t think Colman Domingo could get any better, and then he did this. We can’t get enough of his Balmain jacket, which was the signature look from the brand’s menswear Paris Fashion Week showing in January. Colman continues to set trends and push the envelope with men’s fashion. Bravo!

16. Ice Spice

Ice Spice Source:Getty

Ice Spice is another starlet slaying in black. The New Yorker looks amazing in a daring all-sheer gown from Dolce and Gabbana. Ice’s body was bodying at the Oscars after party.

17. Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira Source:Getty

Danai Gurira is all about pink after the Oscars. She wears a stunning pink gown with a dramatic back bow detail. She pairs her lovely look with gorgeous natural hair and pink sheer gloves.

Trending
17 items
Celebrity News

Red Carpet Rundown: Quinta Brunson Turns Up The Heat With A Sizzling Sheer Sequin Gown At The ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars After Party

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Nominate A Woman For Inspire HER!
Contests

Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/17/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close