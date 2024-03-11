Red Carpet Rundown: Quinta Brunson Turns Up The Heat With A Sizzling Sheer Sequin Gown At The ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscars After Party

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Our jaws dropped when we saw Quinta Brunson hit the 2024 Oscars Vanity Fair after-party red carpet on March 10. Not only did the “Abbott Elementary” producer and creator slay, but we are sure she left several for dead on the way to the event and may have stepped on a few necks.

Yes, Sis looked that good!

Like many Black celebrity favorites and Hollywood IT girls, Quinta skipped the 96th Annual Academy Awards red carpet but did not miss the Vanity Fair one. The preceding event was filled with unforgettable fashion moments from Zendaya, Danielle Brooks, and Gabrielle Union.

Still, the magazine’s party just a few hours later took celebrity fashion to another level. We are so glad it did.

Quinta Brunson turns up the heat, bringing a sizzling look to Vanity Fair.

Quinta arrived on the red carpet, giving body, hair, glam, and style. She glided in a sheer and sequin bling gown from Marc Bouwer. The dress included feminine details such as off-the-shoulder accents, a scalloped neckline, and a higher-than-high slit.

Underneath the dress were Victoria’s Secret nude garments matching her melanin skin. Stacked silver shoes, bombshell wavy hair, and soft glam makeup topped off Quinta’s romantic, sexy look.

See Quinta’s March 10 Instagram carousel with five images of the look. Each one of the pictures eats—and shows that the Philly girl knows how to turn up the fashion a few notches and bring the heat.

Quinta was one of many celebrities slaying at Vanity Fair’s swanky soiree. Celebrating its 30th year, the magazine’s after-event is known to bring out the best celebrities in their finest looks.

Some of the best Oscar ‘moda moments’ come from Vanity Fair’s red carpet and invite-only reception. This year did not disappoint.

Scroll for more 2024Vanity Fair Oscars after-party red carpet moments.

