Red Carpet Rundown: The Beautiful Black Women At HB x MN’s ‘Women To Know’ Dinner

Industry it girls converged at Girl & The Goat, in Los Angeles, for HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s inaugural “Women To Know” dinner on Wednesday, March 20. The downtown hotspot was the backdrop for an empowering and stylish evening honoring Black women Hollywood executives for our annual Women To Know cover.
Niija Kuykendall, Amber Rasberry, Tara Duncan, Nicole Brown, and Alana Mayo (who was not present) — wore chic black looks as they mingled with attendees at the swanky hot spot. The HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire teams, Oracle media CEO Jordan Benston, and fashion/beauty journalists brought their best looks to the red carpet before enjoying shared hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a pre-fix menu.
“The Women to Know dinner was an homage to the female executives we honored and a celebration of the incredible contributions they’ve made,” said Allison McGevna, SVP of Content at iOneDigital. “We wanted to make sure they felt as special and dynamic as they are, so it was all about great food, great guests, and a beautiful venue.”
McGevna, who showed off her sartorial style in a three-piece pinstripe suit by Express was a visual representation of standing on business in SJP heels.n”The fashion for the dinner was an homage to the female executives we honored. My look was all about flipping ‘power dressing’ on its head – a classic pinstripe power suit and tie, but with big curly hair, glam makeup, and glitzy heels. It’s a testament to how we don’t need to fit into anyone’s box and modern power dressing can be done on our own terms.”
Additional executives in the room came from powerhouses like Apple, Disney, Roc Nation, and more. Press from The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and People were in attendance as well. Keep scrolling for more style moments from the Women To Know dinner.
1. Amber Rasberry, Tara Duncan, Niija Kuykendall and Nicole BrownSource:iONEDigital
The honorees — Amber Rasberry, Tara Duncan, Niija Kuykendall and Nicole Brown — pose for a photo on the red carpet in sleek Black looks that show off their melanated glow.
2. Allison McGevnaSource:for iOneDigital
Allison McGevna, SVP of Content, looked sharp navy blue pinstripe power suit from Express. The iOneDigital exec accessorized her three-piece set with a tie, YSL brooch, and SJP shoes on her feet. Big bouncy hair and flawless makeup complete this tailored look.
3. Krystal HolmesSource:for iOneDigital
Krystal Holmes, Senior Editorial Project Manager at iOneDigital, served in this custom blazer dress with a diamante bow by local NYC designer Uncommon Ravish. Her tussled lob was the perfect hairstyle to accentuate her business chic look. When asked about her dress, Holmes dished on working with the designer known for her intricate prom and birthday gowns. “She literally can make anything for any occasion,” she said. “Just tell her your vision and then boom,” she added.
4. Victoria FlearySource:iONEDigital
Victoria Fleary’s purple satin coat served royalty vibes on the carpet. The Social Senior Director for national brands like HelloBeautiful, MadameNoire, Bossip, and more, topped off the look with her natural coils.
5. Cliche Wynter-MayoSource:for iOneDigital
Cliche Wynter-Mayo, the brainchild behind our “Hollywood Executives” theme, was pristine in Bardot’s ‘Freya Longline Vest In Orchid White’ and trousers. Paired with a trendy chrome clutch, and structured bob that showed off just the right amount of shoulder, The Director of Sponsor & Affiliate Content looked business-chic.
6. Danielle ReedSource:for iOneDigital
Danielle Reed, Public Relations Manager, looked radiant in a golden jumpsuit with keyhole detail. Her platinum blonde locks, pulled into a low ponytail, and glistening melanin brightened the party.
7. Tanya Hoffler-MooreSource:for iOneDigital
Tanya Hoffler-Moore dazzled in Dolce & Gabbana. This stylish VP of Video deserves to be in front the camera in this satin suit and high curly
8. Charlene MasonaSource:iONEDigital
Our Social Media Manager Charlene Masona served up a viral-worthy look in a black corset top, wrap skirt, clutch and golden tresses that accentuated her natural glow.
9. Jordan BenstonSource:for iOneDigital
Jordan Benston, CEO of Oracle Media, glowed in a silk floral mini-dress with wrap detail and exaggerated shoulders. Her blunt cut middle part bob was the perfect spring hair trend for the carpet. Paired with a vibrant platform heel, this effortless look pops.
10. Tiffany SmithSource:iONEDigital
Black women invented the color orange and Tiffany Smith proves why in this goddess maxi dress and kimono. With big curls cradling her face and a beaming smile, Tiffany brought that LA sun to the night time.
11. Keka AraujoSource:iONEDigital
Sr. Editor at MadameNoire, Keka Araujo served boho chic in a flowy printed maxi dress by Whitney Mero. Keka glammed up her look by sectioning her box braids into a half-up/half-down style, her signature red lip, and Chanel shoes and bag.
12. Amber RasberrySource:for iOneDigital
Honoree Amber Rasberry, Senior Film Executive, Amazon MGM Studios, gave us business chic in a sparkly black sequin bomber jacket, black leather pants, and a tank top.
13. Shamika SandersSource:iONEDigital
HB Editorial Director Shamika Sanders sparkled with every movement in this bedazzled FashionNova Luxe bodysuit and skirt. She wore her hair in a 90s updo with curly bangs and Badgley Mischka strappy sandals.
14. Kirsten West SavalliSource:iONEDigital
VP of Content, Kirsten West Savalli served in a bordeaux bodycon by Herve Leger Shoes. She paired the look with edgy Christian Louboutin Bombina Spike heels and a black Karen Millen tuxedo jacket.