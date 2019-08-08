Remy Ma and Papoose‘s daughter Reminisce Mackenzie Mackie is shining. The Golden Child has her own Instagram account where her parents have been documenting the baby moments and well, it’s all as adorable as you can imagine! Take a look…
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Proud Parents: Every Time Remy Ma & Papoose’s Baby Girl Shined Online [PHOTOS] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com