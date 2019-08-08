CLOSE
Celebrity baby , papoose , Remy Ma
Proud Parents: Every Time Remy Ma & Papoose’s Baby Girl Shined Online [PHOTOS]

Posted August 8, 2019

Remy Ma and Papoose‘s daughter Reminisce Mackenzie Mackie is shining. The Golden Child has her own Instagram account where her parents have been documenting the baby moments and well, it’s all as adorable as you can imagine! Take a look…

View this post on Instagram

First Easter 🐰 🐣 #TheGoldenChild #KenzieGirl

A post shared by ReminisceMacKenzieMackie (@reminiscemackenziemackie) on

View this post on Instagram

Minnie Mac 🐭 💖🖤 #Reminisce #TGC #MacKenzie

A post shared by ReminisceMacKenzieMackie (@reminiscemackenziemackie) on

View this post on Instagram

I’m innocent, I swear 😔 #BabyReminisce #KenzieGirl #TGC

A post shared by ReminisceMacKenzieMackie (@reminiscemackenziemackie) on

View this post on Instagram

Mommy & Me #ReminisceMacKenzie

A post shared by ReminisceMacKenzieMackie (@reminiscemackenziemackie) on

