Ryan Shazier’s Wife Accuses Former NFL Star Of Being “Liar And A Cheater” With Screenshots Of Explicit Texts With Another Woman

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Michelle Shazier recently took to Instagram to air out her husband for allegedly cheating on her. In the since-deleted Instagram post, it wasn’t just hearsay, as her damning evidence comes in the form of screenshots of text messages reportedly between Ryan and another woman named Marie.

The message thread shows a picture of Ryan and Marie, with heart-eye emojis under it, and tons of flirtatious conversation in which he revealed he previously DM’d her but later unsent the message.

In the convo, Shazier reveals he lives in Pittsburgh, while the other woman lives in Columbus, Ohio. However, at some point, he was in town for his foundation, the Ryan Shazier Fund for Spinal Rehabilitation.

In between the heart eye emojis and pink hearts, the woman pulled the old “come keep me warm” trick.

“I want you on top of me/next to me and my fire place lol,” she says while complaining about the temperature in her office.

The screenshots only get worse from there, including the former Pittsburgh Steeler sending her books about sex, entitled, The Ultimate Guide To Anal Sex For Women, and another educational book about how to give “explosive” blowjobs.

She also sends him some bikini pictures from a trip she took to Mexico. So, yeah, it appears that Michelle came with receipts, and Shazier really did get caught in 4K.

Amidst spilling all dirty laundry onto social media, in the caption, Shazier’s wife says she’s done hiding.

“A person that loves their family…this is what they do to their family… their WIFE… that has been there for him since day 1. Infidelity at its finest!” Michelle captioned her post. “I can’t sit here and keep hiding anymore. You can have it. I deserve better. This is Ryan… he’s a liar and a cheater!”

Ryan and Michelle have been married since 2019 and share a son. She’s been with him since before he suffered a gruesome spinal injury during a Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. Doctors feared he’d never walk again, but now six years later, he’s made a full recovery and can walk on his own.

After the news broke, Shazier released a statement to TMZ revealing the relationship’s over and asking for privacy.

“Michelle and I have been living apart and are currently separated. As we work through what comes next for our family, I ask for privacy and prayers,” the statement reads.

See how social media’s reacting to Shazier allegedly stepping out on his wife below.

Ryan Shazier’s Wife Accuses Former NFL Star Of Being “Liar And A Cheater” With Screenshots Of Explicit Texts With Another Woman was originally published on cassiuslife.com