Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

Posted April 9, 2020

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown

Source: Getty/Wenn / Getty/WENN

In the face of a pandemic and this dreadful, but necessary lockdown, we all know that the sistas have been out there doing their best to make lemon out of lemonade when it comes to their quarantine hair and beauty routines.

Our faves like Gabrielle Union, Kelly Rowland and Blac Chyna are using this time to embrace their natural hair and inspiring us to do the same. Meanwhile, you got Taraji giving us hair tutorials like a beast with Savannah James and Ayesha Curry opening up their own family salons in their kitchens and bathrooms! Better yet: folks like Halle Berry and Serena Williams have been showing us their skincare routines using products that even us mere mortals can afford.

But how are the brothas faring in all this?

As I wrote before, the closing of barbershops in the past few weeks did have them shook, but from the looks of it, they’ve adapted and it seems like some of them are embracing their age and realizing that there are no rules to grooming in the apocalypse. So say hello to salt and pepper beards and even ratched hairlines, which is quite OK in our books…for now LOL

From Will Smith to Sterling K Brown to Sean “Diddy” Combs, here’s what the fellas are looking like in the lockdown:

 

Salt & Pepper Beards & Ragged Hairlines: How Brothas Are Looking In The Lockdown  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Diddy

View this post on Instagram

May God bless us all 🙏🏿

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on

While he’s giving thoughts and prayers, Diddy looking like a Zaddy (or Paw-Paw) in this here quarantine.

2. Dieon Sanders

The former baseball player and sports commentator is giving us all the feels with this facial hair. This is how you do it!

3. Ray Allen

View this post on Instagram

I wasn't gonna post this but two tears in a bucket! This is where I'm at with it. Lol So I'm gonna ride #myJefferson out until the "Rona" kicks rocks! For those of you that don’t know I have cut my own hair my whole life so it’s been hard not to put the clippers to it but when I look back at these pics I will remember the Rona! Lol Fish don't fry in the kitchen, beans don't burn on the grill, took a whole lotta tryin, just to get up that hill, now we're up in the big leagues, getting our turn at bat, as long as we live, it's you and me baby, there ain't nothing wrong with that"! I nominate all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are! Lol. #pulluptothescenewitmyceilinmissin #shoutouttothefivehead #movinonuptotheeastside #myjeffersonon @kingjames @richardajefferson @carroyo79 @ripcity3232 @mrcbooz @shaq @starburymarbury @dwilk3000 @jermaineoneal @therealchrisspencer #napsknotsandbeebeeshots #georgejeffersonchallenge #kickitray

A post shared by Ray Allen (@trayfour) on

The former NBA player is taking his cues from Shaq with his hairline challenge…and we ain’t mad. It’s about time men showed us their true selves, ratched edges and all.

4. Kevin Hart

Hey, if Eniko likes it, we love it!

5. Will Smith

View this post on Instagram

Who else lettin’ their beard grow out?!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

While Jada is figuring out to take off her acrylics sans acetone, Will is having his own existential crisis with his beard. “Who else lettin’ their beard grow out?!” Apparently, everyone!

6. LeBron James

Yes, LeBron you are well on your way to looking like Cast Away! I bet Savannah doesn’t mind at all!

7. Idris Elba

Now, Idris has been giving us some gray whiskers for some time, but given that he is rebounding from COVID-19, using “Just For My Beard” isn’t a main priority…and that’s fine by us. Get well boo!

8. Sterling K Brown

The Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG winner is celebrating the big 4-4 trying to find peace in all this sanity and that salt and pepper beard.

