Spirited Fashion: See The Best Style Moments From The 2023 Stellar Awards

The Stellar Gospel Music Awards held its 38th show on July 18 in Las Vegas. Celebrating the diversity and spirit of Gospel music, this year’s awards showcased some of the top Christian talent found worldwide. And the style did not disappoint.
Described as the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” the show opened with performances by Kierra Sheard Kelly and Pastor Mike Jr. Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard hosted the show.
The event presented trophies across nine categories to honorees who “exemplify the power of faith, talent, and dedication within the Gospel music community.” Notable winners include Kirk Franklin, CeCe Winans, Bishop T.D. Jakes, and Zacardi Cortez.
In attendance were celebrities from across the gospel arena. Stars spotted include Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, Marvin Sapp, Erica Campbell, Isabel Davis, Koryn Hawthorne, Jason Clayborn, Kierra Sheard Kelly, NOTKARLTONBANKS, Shirley Caesar, Kirk Franklin, and Travis Greene.
Trends to Watch: Saved and Slayed
Stars showed up to the event in some of the season’s hottest trends. Celebrity stylist, designer, and influencer J. Bolin curated the night’s most show-stopping looks.
Hooded dresses were a favorite style worn by attendees. Erica Campbell stunned in an over-the-top black satin hooded gown. And “The Voice” finalist, Koryn Hawthorne, rocked a cream and pearl-adorned sheer version.
Bold, monochromatic looks also dominated the Stellar carpet. Tasha Cobbs Leonard rocked multiple variations during her outfit changes, Cece Winans chose a bright yellow dress for her carpet moment, and DOE stunned in a hot pink pants ensemble.
See all the glitz, glamour, and gorgeous style in our full rundown below. The 2023 Stellar Awards airs on Stellar Network on July 30, BET on August 6, and Bounce TV on September 3.
CeCe Winans
CeCe Winans arrives at the 2023 Stellar Awards in a bold and beautiful look. We can’t get enough of her yellow dress with matching dramatic skirt and sleeves.
Koryn Hawthorne
Koryn Hawthorne’s pearl-studded hooded dress is such a fashion moment. From the headpiece and bare shoulder to the sheer fabric and length, we love all the drama she brought to the 2023 Stellar Awards carpet.
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Tasha Cobbs Leonard’s royal blue gown and elbow-length gloves are the perfect pair at the 2023 Stellar Awards. Fitting her body like a glove, the look is sultry, trendy, and eye-catching.
Tammy and Kirk Franklin
Tammy and Kirk Franklin are a fashion force when they are together. Tammy’s yellow floral wrap dress compliments her frame perfectly while Kirk’s light blue suit is fun and trendy.
Raz B
Raz B’s animal print suit reflects the current menswear patterned suit trend. Worn shirtless, this look is daring and dapper.
Erica Campbell
Hood Me Please! Erica Campbell is stunning in this black belted hooded gown worn to the 2023 Stellar Awards.
Marvin Sapp
Marvin Sapp proves that you can never go wrong with a classic tuxedo. The combination of a white jacket and button down with black pants are a sophisticated style choice for the 2023 Stellar Awards.