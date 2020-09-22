CLOSE
steve harvey
HomePhotos

Quarantine Has The Timeline Ready To Give Steve Harvey Some COVID Cooter

Posted September 22, 2020

ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" - 2020

Source: Byron Cohen / Getty

Steve Harvey has been praised for many things and his still prosperous career is proof of that. However, the comedian and actor has never been seen as a sex symbol — until now.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

On Twitter this morning, Harvey’s name was trending, prompting many to investigate and also worry that something dire happened as is usually the case. This time, however, it was Harvey, Dr. Umar Johnson, Tyler Perry, and Joel Osteen getting some of that good quarantine lust on the timeline this fine Tuesday morning. But it appears that much of this thirst popped off in the late Monday hours.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We’ve done our best to find the tweets that had the trend popping off but we were unable to find it. There were plenty of jokes as one can imagine. That said, there’s a key for every lock and Harvey certainly can be attractive to whoever thinks he is.

Check out the reactions below.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Photo: Getty

Quarantine Has The Timeline Ready To Give Steve Harvey Some COVID Cooter  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

Latest
One Officer Indicted In Connection With Breonna Taylor’s…

The announcement comes more than six months after Taylor's death.
09.23.20
Louisville Police Preparing As If Cops Won’t Be…

The Louisville Metro Police Department has declared a state of emergency "in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement in…
09.22.20
National Voter Registration Day: How To Prepare For…

National Voting Registration Day falls exactly 42 days away from Election Day. Here are step-by-step instructions to help you properly…
09.22.20
Trump Supporting Convoy Rolls Through North Carolina Yelling…

It's amazing that Trump supporters will overlook a tanking economy, 200,000 dead Americans (and counting) from a deadly pandemic that…
09.22.20
‘Racist Bigot’ Trump Supporter Who Killed BLM Protester…

Jake Gardner, the white, Trump-supporting bar owner who killed Black Lives Matter protester James Scurlock in Nebraska, has been found…
09.22.20
CDC: The Majority of Children That Have Died…

The Centers for Disease Control has released information from a new study that can be startling for minority families.  The…
09.21.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation's highest court and was a champion for gender equality. 
09.18.20
Close