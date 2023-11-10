Listen Live
Celebrity News

Sza, Coco Jones, Doja Cat Lead 2024 Grammy Nominations

Published on November 10, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

27th Annual Webby Awards

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty


The Recording Academy released the 2024 Grammy nominations, and it looks like they might have gotten it right this year with many of our favorite Black entertainers deserving of the prestigious award receiving nods in major categories. Janelle Monae and Sza both received nods for Album Of The Year while Victoria Monet was nominated for Best R&B Album. Her daughter, Hazel Monét, who was featured on the nominated Jaguar II, is officially the youngest person to be nominated for a Grammy at two years old.

2024 Grammy Nominations

Sza leads the 2024 Grammy nominations with nine nods for her platinum-selling album SOS. Doja Cat’s Paint The Town Red is a strong competitor in the Best Pop Song category. Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj landed a nod for their chart-topping Barbie on the Barbie soundtrack. Halle Bailey, Coco Jones, Victoria Monet, and Sza will go head-to-head in the Best R&B Song category. Coco Jones is having the best year of her career also earning a nomination for Best New Artist.

BET Awards 2023 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Coi Leray is repping for female rappers with a nomination in the Best Rap Performance category for her infectious song “Players Too.” Despite critics who argue over her genre of music, Doja Cat goes against Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice in the Best Rap Song category.

2024 Grammys

The 2024 Grammys are set to take place Sunday, Feb. 4, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Viewers can watch The 2024 Grammys on CBS or on Paramount+ streaming service.

Keep scrolling for all the nominees (we care about. Full list, here.

Sza, Coco Jones, Doja Cat Lead 2024 Grammy Nominations  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Album Of The Year

Album Of The Year Source:Getty

Boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
Taylor Swift – Midnights

2. Record of the Year

Record of the Year Source:Getty

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For? Boygenius – Not Strong Enough Jon Batiste – Worship Miley Cyrus – Flowers Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire SZA – Kill Bill Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero Victoria Monét – On My Mama

3. Best Song Written for for Visual Media

Best Song Written for for Visual Media Source:Getty

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
Rihanna – Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

4. Best African Music Performance

Best African Music Performance Source:Getty

Asake & Olamide – Amapiano
Ayra Starr – Rush
Burna Boy – City Boys
Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
Tyla – Water

5. Best New Artist

Best New Artist Source:Getty

Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty

6. Song of the Year

Song of the Year Source:Getty

Boygenius – The Record Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure Jon Batiste – World Music Radio Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation Olivia Rodrigo – Guts SZA – SOS Taylor Swift – Midnights

7. Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best Melodic Rap Performance Source:Getty

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat – Attention
Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life
SZA – Low

8. Best R&B Album

Best R&B Album Source:Getty

Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

9. Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Pop Solo Performance Source:Getty

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
Miley Cyrus – Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

10. Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best Traditional R&B Performance Source:Getty

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
SZA – Love Language

11. Best R&B Song

Best R&B Song Source:Getty

Coco Jones – ICU
Halle – Angel
Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
SZA – Snooze
Victoria Monét – On My Mama

12. Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Progressive R&B Album Source:TMZ

6lack – Since I Have a Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
SZA – SOS

13. Best Rap Performance

Best Rap Performance Source:Getty

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
Black Thought – Love Letter
Coi Leray – Players
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

14. Best Rap Song

Best Rap Song Source:Billboard

Doja Cat – Attention
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

15. Best Rap Album

Best Rap Album Source:Radio One Digital

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia

16. Best Gospel Performance/Song

Best Gospel Performance/Song Source:Getty

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
Melvin Crispell III – God Is
Kirk Franklin – All Things

17. Best Gospel Album

Best Gospel Album Source:Getty

Erica Campbell – I Love You
Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live) 
Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way 
Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth 
Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close